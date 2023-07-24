Charter school chain buys Northeast Mesa parcel

Public Charter School chain American Leadership Academy is moving forward with plans to build a 2,000-student K through 12 school campus on 36 acres at the southeast corner of Thomas and Recker roads in Mesa.
American Leadership Academy purchased the land in late June, and charter officials said they aim to open the campus in August 2024.
The land is currently zoned for industrial and business park development.
By Arizona law, public schools, including charters, are exempt from local zoning ordinances but must gain approval for access to city streets and submit plans for work in rights-of-way.
Ralph Pew, an attorney for American Leadership Academy who also serves on its board of directors, submitted a “courtesy” site plan and project narrative to the city in early 2022.
According to the documents, the K-6 portion of the campus will have the capacity for 800 students and the junior and senior high schools will accommodate 1,200.
The site plan shows separate buildings for the high school and elementary, a seminary building, a gym/cafeteria, tennis courts, and a track and sports field.
The plan has one vehicle entrance off Thomas Road and one off Recker Road.
Since it was first conceived three or four years ago, the northeast Mesa ALA campus has faced economic headwinds, including rising construction and financing costs.
“It’s probably a miracle that project is moving forward,” said Glenn Way at ALA’s July board meeting.
Way is CEO of Charter One, which contracts with ALA to manage its schools. Way also owns Schoolhouse Development, which is listed as a developer of the new campus on site plans submitted to the city of Mesa.
Way praised staffers who “spent a lot of time getting that project closed, getting the real estate closed.”
Way told the board there was “huge demand” for ALA’s campus in that part of Mesa.
ALA’s website currently lists 19 schools in Arizona ranging from preschool through high school. In the East Valley, they are concentrated in Gilbert and Queen Creek, with one preschool in southeast Mesa.
Asked why ALA selected this part of Mesa, Way said “we go where we’re wanted.”
Way said the northeast Mesa school should break ground in the next three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.