Chandler man seeks $10M from Mesa

A Chandler man wants Mesa to cough up $10 million for injuries his lawyer claims he sustained during an arrest earlier this year.
Daniel Castro Barraza’s notice of claim – a precursor to a lawsuit – asserts he suffered traumatic brain injury when officers last October used what a police report calls a “group takedown” in arresting him.
The claim said Castro Barraza, 43, was attending a quinceanera – a 15th birthday party – at a commercial event center near Stapley Drive and the U.S. 60.
Police say Castro Barraza punched and kicked a man who attempted to dance with the birthday girl, believing the man’s actions disrespectful.
Castro Barraza was subsequently charged with assault and resisting arrest after officers attempted to question him.
A Mesa city judge has set a Nov. 15 bench trial date to hear those charges.
During his arrest, Castro Barraza was tasered twice and struck in the head and body by multiple officers, according to the claim.
The Tribune has submitted a public records request for body camera footage from the incident, but it has not been released.
A spokeswoman for Mesa Police said there is currently an 18- to 24-month wait time on public releases of body cam footage, citing the need to blur bystanders’ faces as a reason for the backlog.
The attorney for Castro Barraza claims the officers’ use of force was not justified and that his injuries have caused “chronic reoccurring pain in his head, face, neck, back, legs.
“He also suffers from depression and anxiety due to his injuries,” the lawyer wrote.
The claim says he’s lost $20,000 in wages and incurred $57,000 in medical bills.
In their reports, officers describe a chaotic scene early in the morning with numerous intoxicated people inside and outside the dance hall.
Outside they found an assault victim with apparent injuries to his face and torso. The victim stated Castro Barraza kicked and punched him in the bathroom.
“The victim and several other party goers seemed intimidated by the suspect and his violent behavior that disrupted the entire party,” an officer wrote in a report.
One officer estimated 80 people in the ballroom, with factions of “support people” surrounding both the assault victim and Castro Barraza.
“It appeared as if a large riot was about to occur,” one officer wrote, describing an overwhelming odor of beer inside the hall.
According to witness statements, the assault occurred after the birthday girl refused to dance with the victim, a man between 50 and 64 years old (Mesa PD redacted his birth date).
There are conflicting statements about what transpired.
Police say the assault victim told them he “lightly touched (the girl) by the waist in an inviting fashion to dance.” Castro Barraza reportedly told officers he saw the man “grabbing her waist and pulling her in towards (him).”
There are conflicting statements in the police report about whether Castro Barraza was alone or confronted the victim with a group of men in the bathroom.
Police say some partygoers were angry about the assault while others were angry about his advances.
The police accounts state that when officers attempted to question a “very muscular” Castro Barraza, he first moved away from officers and went behind curtains near the DJ.
When police got closer to question him, he allegedly “squared up” and came within inches of Officer Rudy Monarrez.
Monarrez then “impact pushed” Castro Barraza “to create separation so that he could be placed in handcuffs,” according to the police report. He also grabbed the suspect’s wrist, starting a struggle that ultimately involved five officers.
Police allege Castro Barraza attempted to punch an officer, wrapped his arm around an officer’s leg and kicked at them.
Monarrez was reprimanded in 2019 for a 2018 incident in which multiple officers struck a man at a Mesa apartment complex who failed to comply with an order to sit while officers were investigating a call.
Monarrez and other officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing, but the city paid the man $350,000 to settle his excessive force claim.
Castro Barranza’s notice of claim and the reports of Mesa PD paint contrasting pictures of Barraza’s arrest.
Police say the suspect’s fists were clenched under his crossed arms; his attorney says he had “palms open.”
After Castro Barraza reportedly grabbed an officer’s leg, the officer “delivered four fists strikes to Barraza’s right side of his face, to try and get him to stop assaulting officers,” a police report states.
Another officer said he delivered a total of 11 “fist strikes” and five “knee strikes” to Castro Barraza’s ribs during the struggle.
Monarrez reported hitting Castro Barraza on the head twice with a closed fist and five times with his elbow as Castro allegedly tried to punch and then grab hold of the other officer’s leg.
Monarrez also used a technique called “segmenting” to try to gain control, pinning Castro Barraza’s head on the floor with his hands and body weight.
After another officer applied two rounds of a Taser on Castro Barraza, police were able to handcuff him and call Mesa Fire and Medical to render first aid.
Castro Barraza’s attorney claims the police were “the first aggressors,” and his client “did his best to survive the use of excessive force and unlawful attack” and denies he tried to kick or grab the officers.
He further claims the police report “mischaracterized Daniel’s demeanor and actions when he initially came in contact.”
The attorney attributes the alleged use of force violations to “a ‘warrior’ type culture of strike first to gain control of the situation.”
Last year, Mesa paid $13.4 million in claims involving police use-of-force or wrongful death. The highest amount was $8 million paid to the widow and children of Daniel Shaver, who was fatally shot in the hallway of a Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford in 2016.
If a person’s claim is denied by a public entity in Arizona and they wish to sue to recover damages, the claimant must file a lawsuit within one year of the time they become aware of the damage.
If the parties enter into alternative dispute resolution to address a claim, the clock stops on a claimant’s deadline to sue while the process is ongoing.
