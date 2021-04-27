A challenge that would slam the brakes on Mesa’s new Non-Discrimination Ordinance and allow the public to decide on it has passed the first round of a verification process.
A group called United for Mesa submitted a petition to “refer to a vote of the Mesa electorate Ordinance No. 5069,” commonly known as the Non-Discrimination Ordiance, which bans discrimination based on sex, age, gender identify and other factors.
The United for Mesa petition had 11,505 signatures, well above the 9,093 minimum to put the issue on the ballot.
“The city clerk has completed her review of the referendum and disqualified 338 signatures,” said Randy Policar, a city spokesman.
“The balance of signatures that qualify for the random sample is 11,167.”
After completing a random sample, the clerk will send the signatures to Maricopa County Elections.
The county has until mid-May (15 working days after receiving the signatures) to complete its own random sample verification.
Once the county is finished, if more than 9,093 signatures remain, a 15-day challenge period begins, during which an individual or group may file a petition in Maricopa County Superior Court.
“If there are no challenges during that period, then the discussions would begin on scheduling the election,” Policar said.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale City Council last week adopted a similar ordinance after proponents spent years trying to get one on the books. What helped is that opponents of the measure either did not run for reelection last fall or were defeated.
Phoenix, Tempe and Flagstaff all have nondiscrimination ordinances.
Chandler City Council appears divided on whether to adopt an ordinance or a resolution – the latter being a cut below a law with no penalties for violations.
While several members of that council are pushing for a law, others raised concerns on whether a law was necessary.
They also expressed concerns about who would enforce an ordinance and how it would be enforced.
