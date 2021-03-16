Will Mesa be No. 2?
Though it’s nearly impossible Mesa will overtake Phoenix for No. 1, Mesa is expected to be neck-and-neck with Tucson as Arizona’s second-biggest city when U.S. Census figures are released in the coming months.
Mesa Mayor John Giles is confident Mesa will be No. 2 – some day.
“That’s going to happen,” Giles said. “We have the ability to grow more so than Tucson does. From what I’ve heard from data scientists, it’s just a matter of time.”
In 2019, the U.S. Census estimated the Phoenix population at just under 1.7 million, up from 1.5 million in 2010.
The U.S. Census 2019 estimate for Mesa’s population was 518,012, behind Tucson’s 548,073. But Tucson only grew by only 4 percent in the last decade, as it had a population of 526,634 in 2010.
Meanwhile, Mesa rocketed by 18 percent since its 2010 population of 440,092.
According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, which projects population growth for all the county’s cities, Mesa may have already caught Tucson.
The MAG website estimates Mesa’s 2020 population at 552,000.
Estimates will give way to actual figures, when the U.S. Census delivers its results.
According to its website, “by April 30, the Census Bureau will deliver population counts used for apportionment to the president as required by law.
“By Sept. 30, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. This information is used to redraw
legislative districts based on population changes.”
The U.S. Census says it has enumerated an estimated 99.9 percent of the population.
The census has counted the country’s population every 10 years since 1790, when 109,826 Americans were counted by 650 U.S. marshals and assistants, riding from farm to farm on horseback.
The 2020 census was a challenge during the pandemic, though counting was alleviated by a push for people to respond on their own.
According to 2020census.gov, the average response rate was 67 percent, with Minnesota the leader at 75 percent and Alaska, West Virginia and Maine stragglers at below 56 percent response rate.
Mesa’s self-response rate was 66.3 percent. Maricopa County’s response rate was 68.3 percent, the state response rate was 64.1 percent.
Gilbert had a 78.6 percent response rate, followed by Chandler at 74.7 percent, Queen Creek at 70.1 percent, Scottsdale at 67.9 percent, Phoenix at 66.3 percent, Tempe at 65.9 percent.
“We don’t really care whether we’re second or third,” Giles insisted. “You don’t get an extra dessert if you’re No. 2.”
But, if not an “extra dessert,” Mesa got plenty of gravy for its estimated population topping a half million.
“It makes a significant impact,” said Jeff Robbins, Mesa’s census and redistricting administrator.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, sent $90 million to Mesa in May.
Direct payments, Robbins noted, only went to cities with more than 500,000 people.
“Because Mesa barely made that cutoff, we received millions and millions of dollars other cities didn’t. If we had a slightly lower number, we wouldn’t have got that,” Robbins said.
Giles added that an increase in Mesa’s population could add to other funds the city receives from the federal and state governments.
“It’s important to us to have an accurate count,” he said. “Our shared revenue from the state is absolutely tied to the population.”
Added Robbins: “What a lot of people don’t understand is the federal government divvies up billions and billions of dollars based on population. If you are missing people (being counted), you still have to take care of people but you do it with less money.”
Because of this, Mesa and other cities urged residents to take part in the census for months before the count.
“We were partners for education and outreach and to get out the response at grassroots levels,” Robbins said. “We were able to do numerous educational events before COVID got really bad and then we went online.”
Though Mesa trailed its neighbors, the self-response rate was nearly 5 percent higher than the 61.5 percent in 2010, “which is really fantastic,” Robbins said.
“We’re very pleased with how the community came together,” he added.
Official population figures also impact how the boundaries are drawn for Mesa City Council seats.
As Giles and others point out, Mesa’s growth spurt has no foreseeable end.
According to a recent Planning Department presentation, in 2020 Mesa issued 1,937 single family home permits and 41 multi-family buildings totaling 5,009 units. That projects to another 10,000 to 20,000 residents.
MAG, which projects population growth for all of the county’s cities, expects Mesa to top 600,000 by 2030.
Robbins said he, like everyone else, is waiting for official census figures.
Asked if he expects Mesa to pass Tucson, he said, “It would be complete conjecture. I really have no idea what to expect. Anyone who tells you they do is lying.” ′
