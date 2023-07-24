Cat rescues precede mall demolition

Demolition of the Fiesta Mall began last week with the former Macy’s store as part of a four-month process to bring down the walls of the 1.2-million-square-foot shopping center.
Last week, excavator arms slowly eased down the walls while curious people stopped at the perimeter fence to take pictures.
Once a bustling hub of commerce and social life in Mesa, the mall closed in 2018 and subsequently became a bit of an eyesore. Mesa leaders have looked forward to its demolition for years.
The goal of the demolition is to “create a blank piece of dirt, get the most flexible zoning you can (and) create something cool,” on the 80-acre site, said David Leibowitz, a spokesman for mall co-owner Verde Investments.
Currently the group is eyeing a mixed-use development along the lines of a Kierland Commons in Scottsdale or Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, but the pace of redevelopment seems to depend on Verde’s success in finding users.
Some curious onlookers have asked demolition workers about getting a brick of the old mall as a souvenir.
But rather than a bit of concrete, a better way to honor the memory of Fiesta Mall might be to adopt a cat that once lived in the mall.
Rescue volunteer Jason Wade, who organized an effort to trap feral cats from the Fiesta Mall grounds ahead of the demo, said the building has been a feline haven for decades.
Shopping mall parking lots are magnets for animal abandonment, he said, and the animals end up making the structures home.
“The dumping of animals is incredible,” said Terry Weinback Hoffman, another organizer of the effort. She called the amount of abandonment and expansion of feral cat colonies in Arizona a “crisis” and said situations like that at Fiesta Mall occur every week.
What was unusual about the Fiesta demolition is the owners provided rescuers a window of opportunity to trap cats prior to operation’s beginning.
“The fact that they gave us access to the building is unheard of,” Hoffman said. “I have nothing but appreciation.”
A team of rescuers combed the empty Fiesta Mall for three days attempting to trap cats so they could be neutered and rehomed.
Now that demolition has begun, animal rescuers are focusing on trapping cats roused out of the building and into the parking lot and surrounding area during the demolition
They’ve recovered four cats and four kittens, but believe more will be recovered before the project is done.
“Once you start shaking a building, cats pick up kittens and run in the opposite direction,” said demolition project manager Mike Walz, who has experience with other mall razings.
Hoffman asked the public to avoid interfering with the rescue efforts around Fiesta Mall, requesting they donate or foster displaced cats if they wish to help.
“Too many people or cars around the area may cause the cats to wander further away from the mall,” she said. “We want them to stay put around the parking lot of the mall so that we can get them safe.”
A spokesman for mall co-owner Verde Investments said the demolition “is being done very carefully,” and workers would take care to avoid harming any cats or people in the building.
“It’s going to be a several-month demolition. This is not an implosion,” he said. “We are going a few feet at a time making darn sure nothing is going to be hurt.”
Hoffman believes there are still cats and kittens in the massive building, and she hopes the team does as they say and proceed with care. If so, many will scurry out of their own volition.
A coalition of local nonprofits helping the displaced Fiesta cats say they need extra donations now of food and money to pay for surgeries and other vet expenses for the cats
The No. 1 need, they said, is people willing to give a Fiesta Mall cat a home, or foster a cat while it recovers from medical treatment and observe its behavior to aid adoption.
Saving One Life in Tempe is caring for kittens recovered from the mall, and volunteers say someone interested in a mall cat should contact the nonprofit.
Cat trappers endured difficult conditions to remove cats.
The interior of the mall is currently a wasteland of shattered glass, drug needles, broken concrete and plaster, and no electricity. It is hot and dark, and even during the day, flashlights are required in rooms and corridors away from the central skylights.
Periodic vandals and thieves searching for scrap metal have contributed to the mess, as well as the work to remove asbestos insulation from the roof ahead of the demo.
“It is scary, it is horrific, it makes my skin crawl,” said dog trainer Alexandra Zacovic, a volunteer who trapped cats prior to demolition.
With the start of operations, a perimeter fence has been erected and the grounds are being closely watched.
Property managers say they are concerned about an uptick in attempted break-ins at the mall in the past year, which they believe has been fueled in part by social media posts about the vacant mall and copycats seeking content for their social media.
That’s one reason why they say it is important to get the building down as quickly and safely as possible.
During its years of vacancy, Fiesta Mall attracted squatters, and officials are working to ensure everybody is out as the work proceeds. Police, firefighters and demolition workers swept the building for people before work began, and workers with the nonprofit Community Bridges Inc. were on site to assist homeless people who needed help.
Det. Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department said two men were contacted in the morning in the area to be demolished “and they left without incident.”
A man who had been living in a vehicle parked at the mall approached a community action officer.
“He was offered services and accepted,” Encinas said.
Spotters are inside the mall to ensure no people get close to the activity.
Wade said animal rescuers are now focusing on setting up feeding stations and traps outside the buildings to capture any cats stirred up by the commotion.
Feral cats, though skittish of humans, are enticed into humane traps by pungent foods like tuna and wet cat food.
Wade said he expected to be brushed off when he reached out to Verde Director of Real Estate Matt Brucker, but was pleasantly surprised to get a reply and eventually access to the building, albeit for a short period.
He called Brucker “one of the most kind gentlemen ever.”
Wade and other rescuers would gladly accept more time to trap inside, but he’s not complaining – Fiesta Mall has been more cooperative than most, and he wants other landowners to follow their lead and coordinate with rescue organizations prior to demolitions.
With local governments, including Mesa, providing limited support for trap-neuter-release efforts, the burden of managing feral cats falls to Good Samaritans and nonprofits.
“These cats just want love and to love you,” Zacovic said. “They don’t have anyone to speak for them, so that’s what I try to do.”
Donations for Fiesta Cats: cats-action-team.square.site
To inquire about fostering or adoptions, visit savingonelife.org
