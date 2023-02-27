Though Mesa sits about 175 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, the city took a step closer to becoming a port-of-entry for goods to and from Mexico as the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Board approved a three-year deal to lease a hangar to Danish shipping giant DSV Air & Sea.
The airport is governed by a board that also includes Gilbert and Queen Creek because of its regional importance.
Officials said the hangar is a foothold for a larger partnership that could see DSV eventually lease as much as 1 million square feet of space at the airport and set up an import and export hub with TSA screening facilities.
DSV specializes in international shipping and says it is one of world’s largest shippers of goods between Asia and Mexico.
Its expansion here is a sign that the international business world believes there’s substance behind the hype about Arizona becoming a new semiconductor and high tech manufacturing hub.
DSV Director Tina Larsen told the board it expects local shipping demand from semiconductor factories, electric car manufacturers, mining operations and the alternative energy industry.
“Not to mention perishables,” she added. “You may have avocados and things like that.”
PMGA officials and board members were all smiles as Larsen described the company’s vision for a hub at Mesa comparable to existing cargo operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Rockford, Illinois.
If a March 9 test flight goes well, the company plans to start with two to four cargo flights per week at the airport with the 747, the largest widely used cargo aircraft.
“We think this is an incredible opportunity to show DSV that this is where they belong,” PMGA President J. Brian O’Neil told the board.
The March test flight will determine how well the 747 can navigate the ramp from the runway to DSVs new space.
“This is an extremely large aircraft,” O’Neil told the board. “There’s going to be wing walkers, there’s going to be towing of this aircraft. We are working very closely with DSV.”
“Wing walkers” are workers who will walk beneath the tips of the plane’s wings to ensure they don’t clip anything on the journey to the hangar.
According to the International Air Transport Association, goods are generally shipped by air if they are either high value or needed in a timely manner.
Last year, airport officials reported an uptick in cargo flights landing at the airport to deliver materials to the Lucid EV car factory in Casa Grande. Previously these flights went through Tucson, but the car maker has been shifting to PMGA.
That may be a small taste of the future for Mesa’s airport if DSV sticks around.
Larsen said the March test flight will be carrying material for “one of the semicons in the area,” referring to a semiconductor manufacturer.
Mesa caught the company’s attention in part because of the joint U.S.-Mexican customs inspection facilities under development in the southwest corner of the airport at SkyBridge Arizona, a 360-acre campus under development that will cater to international air cargo with customs, warehouses and other facilities.
“We have a lot of hope for this area, and we believe it is a significant part of our growth objectives for years to come,” Larsen told the board.
Larsen said DSV’s Los Angeles hub currently handles much of its Asia-to-Mexico business, but the company wants to shift part of that to Mesa.
PGMA’s air cargo operations are ramping up at a good time for the airport’s goal of becoming an international port-of-entry via air.
The New York Times reported this month that manufacturers are investing billions in Mexico as they shift production away from China to be closer to U.S. markets.
In another development that could bring Mesa closer to Mexico, PMGA is beginning to plan for the possibility that its largest carrier, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines, could start offering flights to Mexico from the airport.
The company announced a partnership with Mexican leisure travel carrier Viva Aerobus last year, and the carrier is currently awaiting a decision from the U.S. Department of Transportation on whether the agency will allow the collaboration.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported this month that Allegiant pilots oppose the merger because there are currently no assurances that Mexican pilots will not do all of the flying.
Allegiant is evidently eyeing Mesa as a site for Mexico-bound flights as it has asked airport officials if they can set up a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at the passenger terminal.
PMGA envisions setting up a customs facility by repurposing a 6,500-square-foot tension fabric structure it purchased last year to serve as a temporary terminal during construction on its expanded five-gate terminal.
“Once the terminal addition is completed, we’re going to take this building down … and we’re going to try and convince U.S. Customs and Border Protection to allow us to use this as a Federal Inspection Services facility,” O’Neil said.
Immediately after the airport board meeting, SkyBridge held a groundbreaking ceremony for its next building, a 250,000-square-foot industrial space targeting air cargo, e-commerce, manufacturing and defense specialists.
Former Mesa council member David Luna touted the groundbreaking as a step forward in increasing international trade in the region.
Luna said he was involved in the City of Mesa’s efforts to bring a joint U.S. and Mexico customs facility to the airport so it could function as a port of entry.
“This is a perfect example of how the two countries can collaborate in terms of economic development,” Luna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.