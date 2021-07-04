What happens in California doesn’t stay in California?
It becomes a matter of supply and demand – and, as any beginner economics student will tell you, when the latter outpaces the former, prices will go up.
So it is that the 17,000 city of Mesa Electric Service Area customers are likely to be paying more for their electric bills in coming months.
Mesa Electric is being “squeezed” by California to the west and Texas to the east; droughts, heat waves and cold snaps have drained reserves, increasing prices that places like Mesa pay on the “wholesale energy market.”
“What happens in California affects us,” Anthony Cadorin, city energy resources coordinator, told Mesa City Council during a study session last week.
“What we’re seeing in the short term is anywhere from 250 percent to 700 percent (increases),” Cadorin said. “We’re really in it, right now ... This came upon us much faster than we ever could have predicted.”
After years of relatively cheap “bulk energy,” which it provides to residents and businesses in the downtown area, Mesa is being hit with the flip side of being a player in the electric game.
Mesa’s electric supply costs dipped from $16.6 million in 2010 to $11.6 million in 2019 before spiking to $30.8 million this year.
Next year, Cadorin projected, “if we don’t do anything different,” that would rocket to $40 million – four times what the city paid for its power supply two years ago.
Mesa upper management likes to boast that this is one of the few cities in Arizona that has its own electric company.
But, with prices rising astronomically, Councilman Fred Thompson questioned if Mesa should get out of the game.
“At some point in time, what we have to look at, ‘Is our return on investment good enough to keep our eclectic grid, or should we sell our grid to SRP?’” Thompson said.
Instead of the city “passing on” increases of 250 to 700 percent directly to customers in the form of dramatically higher electric bills, the short-term plan is tapping into other utility funds to cover the high electric costs the city is facing.
“We’re going to have to rob from Peter to pay Paul to ensure our electric pricing is affordable…. If this is going to be a continued trend, can SRP do it better than us?” Thompson wondered. “We can’t continue to subsidize a 200 percent or 750 percent increase in our electric costs.”
Frank McRae, Mesa’s Energy Resources director, defended the plan.
“Yes, we’re going to end up tapping into the enterprise funds … but ultimately we’re going to recover those costs from our customers,” McRae said.
“And,” he added, “ultimately, SRP is going to face those rate increases as well.”
“We’re working with budget to come up with ways to mitigate the impact to our customers,” Cadorin said.
Bottom line woes
Mayor John Giles tried to get to the bottom line.
“How is this going to impact rates for our customers?” he asked McRae and Cadorin. “Are you going to be coming to us in the near future ... saying we need to raise the rates for our customers?”
McRae didn’t have an easy answer. “We’re still developing the plans,” he said.
“Our bills up until now were less than SRP; we’re going to have to increase our rates in order to make sure the financial viability of the electric utility continues,” McRae said.
“But we’ve targeted a way of increasing our rates to our customers. …. So we don’t go any higher than 5 percent above what SRP rates would be for our customers. That’s the current plan.”
City Manager Chris Brady added that by dipping into the city’s Enterprise Fund, the spike has not been “passed on” to customers.
“Right now, we’ve made the decision not to impact the customers … we’re absorbing (the energy price spike) and trying to spread that out,” Brady said.
“Just think about what you’ve heard about in Texas, where people are getting $10,000, $20,000 bills. We’re trying to mitigate that kind of impact by absorbing that now and spreading out that cost over a period of time,” Brady added.
The market crunch
Three weeks ago, the city announced it was “requesting that electric customers within our Electric Service Area conserve energy between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. today through Friday, June 18 due to extremely high electric market pricing.
“We purchase a portion of the power supplies on the wholesale energy market and market pricing is expected to be extremely high during this time period.”
Now, the spike in “wholesale energy” the city purchases led to a study session, during which potential rate increases were discussed.
Over the last decade, Mesa electric rates were as much as 14 percent lower than those paid by SRP customers.
According to information the city provided to the Tribune, the average Mesa Electric user paid $1,178 from June 2020 to May 2021 – 12 percent less over the same period than SRP residential users, who paid an average $1,317.
But that is changing fast.
“We had the cost advantage up until this year,” McRae said. “That’s what allowed us to reduce our rates so we went from being higher than SRP to lower than SRP by a significant amount for our residential customers. And then in the last year it flipped.”
Founded in 1917, the Mesa Electric Utility covers 5.5 square miles and serves 16,586 customers, including 13,772 residential and 2,593 commercial.
The city is Mesa Electric’s biggest customer, by far.
“In my 40 years of professional experience, I’ve never witnessed or experienced anything like what’s happening in the energy markets today. Nothing even close,” McRae said.
In the long term, Mesa is hoping to generate more of its own energy, through natural gas conversion and solar generation.
By 2023, the city hopes to reduce its purchases “on the market” by half, from the current 80 percent to 40 percent.
“We want to take matters into our own hands,” as Brady put it.
In the short term, Mesa is looking for help from its residents and businesses.
In its message a few weeks ago, the city urged electric users to be mindful that “conserving energy will help to reduce your bill by helping to avoid additional energy purchases for electric customers.”
It made the usual suggestions, ranging from shifting laundry or dishwashing to off-peak hours to turning off lights to using ceiling fans and increasing thermostat settings.
At the study session, Vice Mayor Jenn Duff was looking for assurances in the short term.
“Are we OK to get through this summer?” Duff asked. “We have a lot of growth in the downtown area, a lot of units under construction. Are we at a jeopardy of any blackouts?”
Though he didn’t give a definitive “absolutely not,” McRae said, “My policy is we will find the energy we need to keep our customers from being in a blackout situation … If we’re in a blackout situation it will only be because other utilities in Arizona are also in a blackout situation.
“Things are not only getting more precarious from a price situation but that delicate balance … is getting close to where demand exceeds supply.
“And that’s why we have to all figure out how to conserve and reduce.” ′
