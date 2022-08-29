Workers are still putting the finishing touches on a 1.2 million square foot industrial warehouse just off the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway ramp at Elliot Road, but the property has already sold for an eye-popping $167 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Joe Cesta, executive vice president of CBRE, which represented the seller in the deal, believes its largest real estate sale in the East Valley so far this year.
The sellers, Scottsdale-based investment company Marwest Enterprises, originally planned Elliot 202 to be two separate warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet, but a major online retailer expressed interest in leasing the entire property early on, so the project was reconfigured as one mega building.
Investment management firm Colliers reported in April that Elliot 202’s tenant is Amazon.
And who are the titans of industry who will charge rent to the retail giant?
Retired California educators.
The buyer of Elliot 202 is the California State Teachers Retirement System, a $311.7 billion pot of money that is the second-largest public pension fund in the United States.
CalSTRS buys and sells lots of real estate all across the country as part of its mission to ensure there’s money for retirement benefits available to its 980,000 members and beneficiaries when they become eligible to collect.
CalSTRS’ website states that the fund aims to “manage growth of assets in a prudent manner” and describes its money as “long-term, patient capital.”
Cesta said Elliot 202 was highly desirable to buyers looking for industrial space.
The location is ideal, he said, right next to the 202 and close to the Eastmark community, and it has a lot of specifications that make it stand out, including access to huge power loads
“This is the most energized building in the southeast with 20,000 amps of power,” Cesta said. “You get into the larger (industrial) buildings with automation, and heavier power is needed.”
It’s a “class A state-of-the art facility in any market,” he said.
Mesa Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak said CalSTRS’ $167 million purchase “speaks to the strength of Mesa’s industrial market.”
“Large pension funds such as CalSTRS look for long-term, stable investments. Many investors, developers and high-tech manufacturers are finding that in Mesa,” Jabjiniak said.
Cesta, who’s involved in real estate transactions all across the West Coast, said that from his view, the Phoenix-metro area has successfully reinvented itself as a technology since the Great Recession.
“You’re getting more of a tech tenant, and these tenants are sticking,” he said of the Phoenix metro industrial real estate market. “As you draw more and more tenants out of Silicon Valley, the adage in Phoenix is, ‘it’s no longer the Valley of the Sun, it’s the Valley of Tech.”
CalSTRS buys many different types of investments, including real estate, stocks, bonds and private equity.
About 16% of CalSTRS investments are in real estate, and they include everything from luxury townhomes in Washington State to an office building in North Carolina.
A spokesperson for CalSTRS said the fund doesn’t comment on individual investments, but the pension fund publishes detailed information on its portfolio and strategies.
In its most recent biannual report, CalSTRS reported that “industrial (real estate) will continue to outperform other asset classes through 2022 in part due to the shift towards e-commerce, accelerated by COVID-19.”
The fund owns numerous stocks, including $4 billion invested in Apple, $6 million in Abercrombie + Fitch and $470 million in Exxon Mobil.
Locally, CalSTRS holds $3 million in debt security from Arizona Public Service, and it previously owned a Chandler apartment complex.
CalSTRS’ ocean of money is governed by a Teachers’ Retirement Board that sets rules and policies for the fund.
CalSTRS makes clear that its investment strategy includes consideration of environmental, social and governance issues, commonly known as ESG in the investing community.
For example, in September 2021, the fund committed to achieving “a net zero greenhouse gas emissions portfolio by 2050, or sooner.”
But CalSTRS resists pressure to divest from companies for environmental or other reasons as a matter of policy, preferring instead a “commitment to engagement with companies rather than divestment.”
