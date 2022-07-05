Eight Maricopa County burn survivors, including a former Gilbert man, successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, in six days.
Team Courage Rising survivors included 11-year-old Isla Cook, 12-year-old Isabella McCune, Hailey Boyce, Phoenix Fire Capt. Susie Fawcett, Peoria teacher Christin Lipinski; renowned mommy blogger Stephanie Nielson and her husband, Christian, and Jason Nelson.
Nelson, now a Mesa resident, suffered burns to 80% of his body when a natural gas explosion ignited in his Gilbert home.
All eight people reached the 19,341-foot-tall summit on June 22 and returned home June 26. They had left the country on June 13.
“Christian and I had to climb some pretty steep mountains in the burn center with some pretty amazing doctors, nurses, and staff by our sides keeping us alive and cheering us on,” Mesa resident Stephanie Nielson said in a news release.
“Climbing Kilimanjaro with those same people, and other burn survivors, will bring us full circle in our recovery. This time we’re climbing a mountain that we can choose to climb, and we’ll be cheering each other on. We’re so excited to conquer this mountain and prove to the world that our scars can’t hold us back.”
The group also had a goal to raise money for the new Arizona Burn Center opening in late 2023 at Valleywise Health through the Valleywise Health Foundation.
The 48-member group included support staff and Valleywise Health Foundation representatives.
The trek, which was without incident, saw the group climb 6,000 feet and 7 miles on day one, followed by nearly 3,000 more feet and 3 miles on day two.
To learn more, go to courage-rising.org and to donate, go to courage-rising.org/donate.
Valleywise Health Foundation is a Phoenix-based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to providing financial support for critical patient and program needs at Arizona’s public teaching health system, Valleywise Health.
Key funding areas include burn survivorship care, innovative behavioral health programs, and teaching tomorrow’s health care professionals.
The Valleywise Health mission is to provide exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time – regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. More than 70 percent of Valleywise Health’s patients are financially vulnerable. To learn more and donate, contact Kate Fassett kfassett@valleywisehealthfoundation.org or visit valleywisehealthfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.