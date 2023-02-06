The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then.
At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of Shopping Centers, a global shopping center trade group, and a lobbyist for the Mesa Chamber of Commerce.
There were also a half-dozen land use attorneys speaking on behalf of a dozen or more clients who own commercial properties in Mesa or develop quick-serve restaurants, an industry term for fast food eateries.
City planners drafted the proposed drive thru zoning changes last year at the city council’s direction.
Staff said that its seven proposed changes to the zoning ordinance were designed to give the public more opportunities to comment on new drive-thrus, prevent their clustering and reduce the eateries’ neighborhood impact.
The new rules would require council approval for new drive-thrus in Neighborhood Commercial or Limited Commercial zoning districts. Lanes or pick up windows must be 100 feet from homes, and no more than two adjacent drive-thus would be allowed on the same side of the street.
Developers could apply for exceptions with council approval.
The effort to tweak drive thru zoning was spearheaded last year by Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia and former Councilman Kevin Thompson.
Thompson was vocal about his desire to see more sit-down restaurants in Mesa’s commercial districts and that residents were alarmed that some recently developed shopping centers seemed dominated by drive-thrus.
Thompson is no longer on council, but Heredia said last week that he would continue to advocate for action in spite of the growing pressure from industry to back off.
“I’m still an advocate for doing something on drive thrus,” Heredia said. “We need a balance of (dining) options. That’s what I’ve heard from residents.”
But Heredia said he’s not committed to a specific set of zoning changes and wants to work with stakeholders to find a “consensus or middle ground.”
One sticking point for Heredia will be increasing the instances when public hearings are required for new drive-thrus, in part because it means notification for neighbors.
“In some cases where we’ve had issues in the past, where drive-thrus are allowed by right, these things pop up and people were like, ‘What happened? We didn’t get notified,’” Heredia said. “Based on our (current) zoning, we can’t do anything about it.”
“I want to add some voice to the public,” he said.
Northeast Mesa resident Amanda Hart said the impacts of drive thru eateries on surrounding neighborhoods are real.
She lives east of Recker Road across the street from two drive thrus and said she and her partner can hear people ordering half a block away.
“There’s kind of like that background of general noisiness of people ordering from a drive-thru, which is always a little odd,” Hart said.
Headlights from cars stacked in the drive thru lane add light pollution to the neighborhood, she said.
One of the biggest impacts, she added, is traffic. Many drivers pull into Hart’s neighborhood to turn around after leaving one of the eateries.
A new retail shopping center is under construction near Hart’s Ridgeview neighborhood, and she said neighbors have a stake in the type of restaurants that will go there. They want like to be notified if drive-thrus are planned.
Despite Heredia’s desire to find middle ground, there didn’t seem to be anything industry representatives liked in the current proposals during last week’s meeting.
Attorney Paul Gilbert suggested the city just leave the zoning alone.
“What makes Mesa so unique, or what is Mesa’s particular problem that Phoenix and Tempe, Goodyear, Surprise, these other communities aren’t facing? Because they have not gotten to what we consider this draconian position,” Gilbert said.
Attorney Lindsay Schube said her clients support the city addressing drive-thrus by modifying design standards rather than changing the zoning ordinances.
Schube and others singled out public participation in approvals as particularly distasteful to the industry.
“If you think this is a lot of kerfuffle, imagine the people that you’re going to get at all these council hearings,” Schube warned city staff.
While city planners pointed out that applicants could apply for variances from the proposed limits, Schube said many prospective tenants would walk away from projects rather than face a public hearing.
“A conditional use permit is a long process,” she said. “It costs time, money. You have to get plans prepared, and there’s no certainty. … To tenants, to clients, they hear ‘process,’ they hear a public hearing in front of council … they’re like ‘no, I don’t want to do it.’”
Schube also floated the possibility that the proposals could get the city into trouble with Prop 207, a ballot question passed in 2006 that requires local governments to compensate landowners if land use changes reduce the value of a property owners’ land.
If fast food eateries choose not to open in the city, some suggested, Mesa residents will just drive to neighboring communities to get the food they want and take their sales taxes with them.
A theme that emerged from developers was the observation that in the post-COVID economy, drive-thrus have become more important than ever to the dining industry.
One developer estimated that 60% to 70% of new restaurants are requesting drive-thrus.
District 6 Councilman Scott Somers, who won the seat vacated by Thompson, said he hasn’t received a presentation yet on the proposed drive-thru changes and wants to talk with stakeholders before taking a stance.
He said, however, that he hears concerns from constituents “on a fairly regular basis” that there are too many fast food restaurants relative to sit-down options in his district, southeast Mesa.
“I think the fear in the community is that’s all that’s going to be built,” he said.
Somers also said he thinks drive- thru spacing needs to be addressed and designs modified to prevent negative impacts from overflowing lanes.
He doesn’t believe residents have a problem with fast food, they just want a “balance” between quick service and sit down options.
He pointed to the intersection of U.S. 60 and Stapley Drive as an example of a commercial center with balance.
There’s blockbuster drive-thrus like Chick-Fil-A and In N Out, but also many full-service restaurants.
One sit down eatery, Texas Roadhouse, plans to build a larger restaurant to accommodate demand.
Somers said the city should focus on creating the conditions that encourage desirable sit-down restaurants to open in Mesa, but he supports holding developers to high standards.
“(Former Mayor) Scott Smith used to say all the time, there’s a quality metric to be had here. If it’s good enough to build in Scottsdale, it’s good enough to build in Mesa,” he said. “We should have a high level of design aesthetic.”
