The growing build-to-rent trend is emerging in East Mesa as the first tenant is ready to move into one of the homes in the new gated Christopher Todd Communities at Ellsworth.
Though build-to-rent has been around for several decades, lifestyle and the increasing cost of housing are prompting investors to shift billions of dollars into that segment of the residential housing market, numerous analysts have noted in recent months.
“That’s a huge shift in preference to renting homes rather than apartments,” said Todd Wood, CEO of Christopher Todd Communities, a Mesa-based company that has partnered with national home builder Taylor Morrison to create innovative single-story luxury rental home communities.
Todd also noted that 43% of Gen Z – the generation born between 1997 and 2012 – prefer renting to buying, according to the National Apartment Association.
Among them is Madison Murphy, who is preparing to move into one of the homes that are nearly completed in the Christopher Todd Communities at Ellsworth, where 57 homes are currently being finished and another 87 are due for completion later this year.
A nursing student at Arizona State University, Murphy said she was searching for a rental that would provide her a more peaceful setting as she has a busy schedule.
She said that when she discovered Christopher Todd Communities At Ellsworth in Mesa, she knew she had found what she was seeking: a place convenient to school and to a hospital where she will be gaining valuable on-the-job training.
“Having a gated community with smart home technology and resort-style amenities will make my life easier and provide a place to de-stress. I’m excited to have a place of my own so I can focus on my goals while also enjoying the pool and fitness studio in my free time,” she said.
The 144-home community, located at 250 N. Ellsworth Road, includes a smart gated entry, single-story one- and two-bedroom smart homes with private backyards, pet doors, upgraded interiors with all appliances including washer and dryer.
The technology package includes keyless door entry, and entertainment and climate control via smart phone or tablet. The homes are complemented with a resort-style pool, fitness studio event lawn and Serenity Park.
The community is in pre-leasing mode and phase one is already 70 percent leased. Rents start at under $1,600 a month.
Information: ChristopherToddEllsworth.com
