In Latin, “ex malo bonum” translates to “out of bad comes good,” and that’s remained the story of Cider Corps especially now.
Two years ago, Cider Corps founders Josh and Jason Duren announced they would expand their growing Mesa operation by opening a production facility in Gilbert.
But last month the brothers announced the closure of their Gilbert taproom at 685 S. Gilbert Road. Jason Duren said the landlord for the property passed away in August and the estate decided to sell the 2.5-acre parcel.
The new owners were not interested in keeping the brothers’ business on the property.
Jason said this move comes at a time when the company had just started to see success in the last year as they grew their operation and ramped up production.
“It’s a really bad timing for all this to happen, but can’t change it," he said.
The cidery opened on Veterans Day in 2017 in downtown Mesa and in 2019 expanded into its neighboring space to add another 2,000 square feet to its production area.
Jason said this unprecedented move changes many of the plans the cider makers had for creating a second home for the business and adding to the community dynamic in town.
“When we went over to Gilbert location, we had dreams of the property, developing it and creating a place for people to come and build community,” he said.
A taproom sat inside the 14,000-square-foot Gilbert production facility with 22-foot ceilings – large enough to hold some of their newest production tanks. Their Mesa location has only 10,000 square feet and 14-foot ceilings.
But a spirit of “adapt and overcome” comes naturally for Jason, who earned a Purple Heart for his injuries during a tour of duty in Afghanistan and was medically retired from the Marine Corps.
While in Afghanistan in 2012, Jason served as a heavy equipment operator running bulldozers and excavators. Within five days, Duren said he hit two improvised explosive devices.
He returned home and while going to his medical appointments, he and his brother Josh had started making cider in their garage as a therapeutic hobby.
“For me, it was a release from mental health and different issues and things that I was going through,” Jason said. “And it also was helping me process and relearn processing skills.”
After earning his degree in sustainable horticulture from Arizona State University, the brothers combined their efforts to launch Cider Corps.
Since starting the business five years ago, Jason said he and his brother have constantly had to adapt to new and unforeseen circumstances, from the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn, to this move.
But it’s all in a day’s work for them.
“From Day One of the conception of Cider for us it has just always been a continued process of reinventing and being malleable and adapting,” Jason said.
This move will bring some good to their flagship location in Mesa with new furniture and draft system, but the same taproom.
Jason said the move only makes a negligible downsize for customers, from a 3,000-square-foot taproom in Gilbert to just under 2,800 in Mesa.
But he said the real work comes on the production side moving from 6,000-square-feet in Gilbert to 4,500 in Mesa.
“With smaller ceiling heights, we have to be a little bit more creative on how we accomplish our fermentation, which, again, if I were going to have some outside capacity,” Jason said.
To ease the struggles with the move, Cider Corps started a crowdfunding initiative to raise $300,000 for “making improvements to the space to house our production,” according to their website.
The crowdfunding offers four levels of memberships including “PFC” (an abbreviation for the rank of private first class) for $250 that get the donor a commemorative “honor tile” and limited-edition T-shirt.
The “CPL,” or corporal membership earns a $500 donor the tile, T-shirt and glassware.
The “SGT,” or sergeant, donor of $1,000 gets the tile, T-shirt, glassware and $100 Cider Corps gift card.
The highest level, Commandant of Cider Corps, costs $2,822.87 and earns a lifetime 28.2% discount for one person, all the rewards of lesser donors and an invitation to the Commandant Private Party with free cider, food, and giveaways.
That number specifically comes from the Julian Date Calendar the military uses and the days “282” and “287” signify the dates Jason was injured in combat.
Jason said he doesn’t anticipate this move affecting the cidery’s production and distribution and the next piece of the puzzle would come with purchasing the Mesa property.
Jason said Cider Corps started on brokenness and this move won’t change anything about the business.
And they’ll continue to share their story with other veterans and the community.
“We’re going through this hard time right now, but we know that there’s something good on the other side of it,” Jason said. “So, this is just another piece of it, we'll adapt to our new circumstances, we'll overcome it, we'll continue to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.