Since 2014, Brick Fest Live has brought a whole new meaning to the term block party.
That became clear Feb. 18-19 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa as LEGO fans of all ages who marveled at the creativity that comes from the plastic interconnectable bricks.
Interactive stations contributed to a floor mosaic of DC Comics and Marvel Comics characters made of more than 73,000 individual LEGOs.
Kalani Tran, Brick Fest Live show manager, estimated more than 8,000 people visited the expansive convention floor, bragging that despite “a little hiatus” during the pandemic, the tour has stopped in over 40 cities.
The college student started working for the LEGO convention nearly two years ago and said sets like the LEGO Star Wars garner nostalgia from his childhood playing with the bricks.
He also said they have unlimited potential to inspire, educate and entertain a growing audience.
“We just want to engage people in the creativity, the education, and the fun of what LEGOs can do for you,” Tran said.
Manny Garcia and his father, Nestor, appeared on season one of LEGO Masters competing against nine other teams for $100,000, trophy and title of LEGO Masters.
A barber by trade, Manny has honed his creative genius since his dad bought him his first LEGO set when he was 4 and growing up in Puerto Rico.
Although the father-son team did not win on the show, they now work as brand ambassadors for Brick Fest Live.
“We just continue having a love and passion for LEGO and we just want to continue inspiring and motivating other father-and-sons and mother-and-daughters,” Manny said.
While LEGOs may start as a mess of bricks and book of instructions, Garcia said LEGOs build both a creation and a sense of accomplishment in people of all ages who find daily victory in creating something.
“The suggestion says 8-12 [years old],” Manny said. “That still doesn’t mean that somebody in their 30s or in their 40s can’t build that, can’t buy that box and find that same sense of victory and fulfillment building on something. I think that’s very important.”
Among the life-sized models of samurais and merchants selling new, vintage, and custom were fan-built displays like Zachary Repp’s small sample from his collection.
His mother Tracey Zachary bought his first set when he was 6 and said she enjoys watching him build the kits and illustrates his imagination.
“But then once he gets a kit, he builds it but then he takes it apart and does his own modifications to it” Tracey said. “So, he’s become very creative with that.”
The Peoria residents loaded down their car and made the trek to East Mesa to show off just a small sampling of Zachary’s collection.
Zachary’s setup sat near the main entrance and Tracey said she enjoyed seeing people look at his creativity and skills of the artistic layout that seems to tell a story.
“They’re watching like all the movements that he’s done, his attention to detail,” Tracey said. “They’re looking at the way that he poses it so it starts to tell a story.”
The layout had at least 200 small sets including Ninjago, a fantasy-inspired collection that spawned a movie and 210-episode series, and a train set that rolls along a track interwoven through the entire layout.
Zachary, now 15, remembers his first LEGO set, a “LEGO City” mining truck from which he still used a small plastic boulder in his display.
He enjoys not only re-creating stories from the Ninjago series but also creating his own stories and sharing his passion with other likeminded fans.
“Yes, it’s nice to have all these sets and display in my room, but I really like to show other people what I’ve done,” Zachary said.
Zachary said he finds building LEGOs relaxing and suggest a good coping strategy for anger because people can draw on inspiration from other places and people, building a larger community.
“You can take it apart and build your own creations and I just think that’s incredible,” Zachary said. “And I get lots of inspiration from other people, and then I give other people inspiration for them to build their own thing.”
