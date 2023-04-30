A school safety presentation by Mesa Public Schools officials at the Governing Board’s April 25 meeting outlined numerous safety features incorporated into district buildings and ticked off a dozen enhancements envisioned for the future.
There were lots of ideas, but on one of the most vexing issues of late – bathrooms and bad behavior allegedly taking place in them – the presentation was short on details.
Safety surrounding bathrooms at junior highs and high schools has emerged as a regular topic in public comments at MPS board meetings this year.
A small part of the talk is tangled up with discussions on the district’s transgender guidelines for bathroom use, but most of the concerns aired deal with vaping, drug use and even sexual activity.
“It’s obvious that our community is really nervous about bathrooms,” board member Lara Ellsingson said.
Last month, Ellsingson asked the top district administrators to include a discussion of bathrooms in the long-planned school safety update.
She was responding to comments made by parents like a Mountain View High School father who came to a February meeting to say that everything was fine at the school “except the bathrooms.”
He claimed that some girls don’t feel safe using them.
The next month, a parent said that high schoolers she quizzed in her neighborhood about the bathrooms “mentioned the heavy amount of vaping, drug use and even drug dealing in the restrooms. And all of them said ‘never use the restrooms near the cafeteria at lunchtime.’”
Ellsingson said of bathrooms at the high schools, “I’m hearing it from the grapevine through all the kids that I’m in contact with – and teachers and administrators – that it’s a problem,”
Last week’s safety presentation by Chief Technology Officer David Sanders and Associate Superintendent Holly Williams included a couple items geared specifically for bathrooms.
One of those involved placing vape detectors in bathrooms to assist staff in enforcing the vaping prohibition.
Sanders said the district looked at these devices several years ago, but the technology wasn’t very good at the time. The detectors have come a long way since then and the district now wants to add them.
Sanders also said that the district’s safety committee had recommended “bathroom facility assessments.”
Allen Moore, director of school safety and security, said the assessments are part of the district’s research into ways to reconstruct the current restrooms to discourage bad behavior and facilitate staff enforcement of rules.
Ellingson suggested at a meeting earlier this month that the district “remodel all high school and junior high bathrooms” and urged the district to include restroom upgrades in future bond packages.
“I’m talking brick and mortar in between stalls and little holes in the front so you can see only one pair of shoes,” she said. “I think gone are the days that we can have a closed bathroom.”
After the presentation by Williams and Sanders, board member Rachel Walden pressed for more information on bathroom safety.
She cited reports of the odor of marijuana in bathrooms and students leaving campus to use restrooms because they don’t feel safe using the school facilities.
“What can we do, or what are we doing to address that? I know some schools like Smith Junior High have volunteers and they’ve got a system where they can be staffed outside the facilities,” Walden said.
“Do we have other schools that are going to try that approach?”
Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis said the district is working on addressing the concerns with new staff protocols as well as technology.
“We do have schools that are working on redesigning what their supervision of school looks like,” Fourlis said. “Everything that we’re presenting to you this evening is in addition to people.
“We need to make sure that we have well-trained staff … and we have a system to monitor all of our buildings including the bathroom.”
While Fourlis underscored the district’s efforts to refine the human element of school safety, the presentation still highlighted some cutting edge gadgetry the district is considering adding to its safety net – in addition to tried-and-true tools like drug-sniffing dogs.
The administration is contemplating the working police dogs to sweep schools on a regular or random basis, though Fourlis said the district is still discussing the idea with the Mesa Police Department and that there are hurdles to overcome.
Earlier this year, Moore said MPS was “starting to explore the possibility of weapons detection systems that are not metal detectors, but weapons detectors, similar to what they have at the Diamondbacks’ games.”
Weapon detectors are less intrusive than conventional metal detectors.
“If you go through (Chase Field security) now, you don’t even get searched. You just walk between these two pillars. I didn’t even know what it was when I walked in,” he said. “It doesn’t pick up keys or anything, it only picks up knives and guns.”
In the safety presentation, Sanders said the district is still considering whether these systems should be permanent installations or placed in schools at random intervals.
Another high-tech safety feature that has been recommended by the district’s security committee is “online monitoring and notification of student activity that poses risks to self and others,” which drew support from board members.
The idea is to deploy software on the district’s computer systems that can detect internet searches and browsing that indicates thoughts of suicide or violence to others, and then sends a notification to a designated person.
The district is also researching gunshot detection at schools.
This technology provides instant alerts in the event of a shooting, and staff said it can also give law enforcement precise information on the location of gunfire within a facility to aid in their response.
Ellingson has been pushing the district to address bathroom safety concerns and as the district puts together a $500 million bond authorization for the November ballot, bathroom remodels are likely to be part of the conversation.
She emphasized near the end of the discussion that “drugs and weapons are the No. 1 priority.”
“We just need to keep moving forward,” Ellingson said. “We just can’t plan for ‘ifs,’ we plan for ‘whens,’ because that’s where we’re at right now in our world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.