Traditional acoustic jazz and blues was born in the cottonfields of the South as ways for slaves to communicate but Pete “Big Pete” Pearson says, “It doesn’t matter what color you are. Everybody can have the blues, man.
“It’s really been my life,” said 88-year-old blues man Pearson, who has played multiple instruments over the years and now sings.
He played his first show at the Triple J bar in Austin, Texas, around the time he was 9 and over the years has played with pretty much every blues legend you can think of – most notably, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Ray Charles.
“It’s a part of history for one thing. It’s not just blues. It’s about people’s lives and a way of living and the way they have carried themselves down through the years,” he said.
“It explains about slavery and how it got started. Blues tells a lot of stories. Blues had a baby and they named it rock n roll.”
But unlike rock and roll, traditional jazz and blues has been dwindling in both popularity and availability.
Now, 88-year old former commercial airline pilot and Mesa resident Bill Travis is coming to the rescue of musicians like Pearson by bringing the art form to a nondescript strip mall in east Mesa to keep it alive and thriving.
With $25,000 of his own money and some really good connections in the music community, Travis has started the Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater inside the Connect Church at 5255 East Brown Road, Mesa, near Higley Road.
“It’s for the purpose of preserving the music,” he said. “It was born in the United States, in the South. “It’s something I love, and I like to stay busy.
“Anybody over here that wants to hear jazz has to go across the city. Mostly what’s here is tribute bands and country and 70s rock,” he said. “You find some blues in some of the bars, but you don’t find the top blues.”
Travis aims to change that with his nonprofit.
With 29 shows booked through the end of next year, he’s slated a grand opening Oct. 2 featuring half a dozen performers, including Pearson.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing that he’s trying to preserve it,” Pearson said. “It’s kind of dying out. All of the old blues artists that were around are kind of slipping away from us.”
Travis was born in 1933 in Dickson, Tennessee, less than an hour outside of Nashville.
“I was a country boy,” said Travis, who with his family were regulars in the audience at the original Ryman Auditorium.
“I was about 7 years old,” Travis said. “My mother had me take guitar lessons. All you had there was country music from the Grand Ole Opry and so that was my favorite, but the guitar lessons didn’t last long.”
And neither did his interest in country music.
For Travis, it was all about jazz from the first time he heard it.
“It was the improvisation,” he said. “I learned right away what they were doing and it just amazed me. They could make up a song on the fly, make up a melody and never repeat the same melody.”
Travis discovered percussion, settled on drums and wanted to become a pro.
His parents moved to Detroit in the 1940s in search of factory jobs.
That opened a whole new world of musical opportunity for Travis.
By age 13, and with a lot of exposure to jazz and blues in the big city, he was hooked on soon-to-become legends like Sarah Vaughn, Nat King Cole, Earl Bostic and “Big Pete,” regulars in Detroit at places like the Fox Lounge and Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, where he once watched jazz pianist Oscar Peterson stop mid-performance to scold someone in the audience for talking.
“These people came to hear music,” Travis recalls Peterson saying, “If you want to talk, go outside.”
Travis worked his way into gigs playing drums in a band and making $5 on a good night before his career hit a detour in 1953 when he was drafted into the Army.
He kept his dream of being a pro drummer alive by playing in the Army’s 4th armored division band while stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, playing in officer’s clubs and other military venues.
In 1957, he put the Army behind him but not the music.
To keep performing professionally, he considered becoming a “territory musician,” a group that covered “maybe two or three states” playing for pay.
But he faced head on a decision over a nemesis that derailed a lot of jazz musicians during that time.
“I had a propensity for alcohol and that’s also the time that heavy drugs were out. I had experimented with marijuana one night and it just tore me up,” he said. “I didn’t care whether I went on. I thought that’s not for me.
“If I would have gone on these territory (jobs) with my propensity for alcohol, it probably would have ended up with drugs. If I had gone out on the road I would probably have been coerced into it by peers. I didn’t go on the road,” he said.
Travis chose college instead. The Army was paying for it after all, thanks to the GI Bill.
He studied business but soon realized that wasn’t for him.
He eventually wound up as a Pan American Airlines pilot for 28 years but always kept his hands on his drum set, playing when and where he could. He finally stopped performing in 2004 and retired to Dreamland Villa in Mesa.
While volunteering at a local community theater in the sound department, he was asked to book some of the performances.
“After a while I decided to leave and start booking performances on my own at another venue,” he says on the theater’s website.
And while he was forced by the pandemic to shutdown, he got his big idea.
“I decided to put together a board of directors to develop a non-profit theater specializing in jazz and blues music, R&B, soul and Motown music, utilizing top-level local, and nationally known musicians.”
For more information: mesajazzblues.com
