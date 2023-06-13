Board recommends landmark status for Nile

The chair of Mesa’s Historic Preservation Board called it a “no-brainer” decision before the board unanimously recommended that city council add Historic Landmark status to the 99-year-old Nile Theater’s zoning.
City planners heartily recommended approval, saying the old brick building met the criteria for historic status and that it will advance the goals for downtown in Mesa’s current General Plan.
The Nile Theater, built in 1924, was Arizona’s first “movie palace” and the state’s first air-cooled building, according to Mesa historian Vic Linoff.
The bricks were made locally at the Lehi Brick Kiln and have a distinctive character.
“Palace” is a more elegant version of a movie theater and one of the developers behind the Nile went on to build the well-known Orpheum Theater in Phoenix.
A tunnel still exists in the Nile that once carried air blown across ice from the north side of the building to the south side. Linoff says each riser of the theater seats had an outlet for cool air.
“That would’ve been pretty spectacular” in the 1920s, Linoff said.
“The Nile” name and Egyptian theme were influenced by the popular interest in Ancient Egypt following the discovery of King Tut’s tomb in 1922.
Linoff said the building cost $150,000, a huge sum at the time and Arizona newspapers lavished attention on its opening.
The Nile also boasted a magnificent theater organ, he said.
For decades it served as a movie theater and playhouse before starting to decline in the 1950s, as many movie palaces did with the growing popularity of television.
Today, the Nile operates as a concert venue, coffee house and event space. The building boasts three performance stages: in the front of the house coffee shop, the main theater and a basement.
“On any given night we can have one to three shows going on,” said Nile operator Michelle Donovan, who addressed to the Historic Preservation Board.
Donovan said the Nile brings thousands of people downtown every month and that this year it’s been “busier than ever.”
“We do a little bit of everything,” she said, including indie rock, metal, a Saturday burlesque show and yoga. “Mostly live music.”
The historic overlay request now goes to city council, and if approved, the designation will require current and future owners of the Nile to get a certificate of appropriateness for modifications to the building or get the overlay removed to demolish it.
That’s fine by Donovan and building owner Kathy Adams, who have embraced the historic character of the building and have plans to restore it further.
In 2017, the Nile received a Facade Improvement grant from the city to remove the 1980s colonnade fronting the building. With the colonnade gone, the owner and operator had to choose whether to go for a modern or historic look.
After looking at historic photos of the building over the decades, Donovan said they liked the 1924 version of the theater, and restored the parapet of the building to its original form.
Donovan, who studied history at Arizona State University, said she appreciates old buildings.
“There’s a lot of things that are built right now to look old, and we are actually old,” she said.
The building has character, she said, the result of “100 years of people just trying to fix things on the fly.”
The plaster that originally covered the local bricks was removed by a previous owner, and the exposed bricks “cry,” or shed brick dust, after a particularly bass-heavy show, Donovan told the Historic Preservation Board.
Many historic features still remain, like the fly house that once held pulleys and rigging above the original theater stage.
Donovan said the Nile wants to hold a bash for the building’s 100-year anniversary in September 2024. She hopes to have a replica of the Nile’s original marquee installed by then.
“I think that would be kind of a show-stopper,” she said. “The way the Nile looks now, you can kind of see it from anywhere downtown.”
An Art Deco sign lit up would enhance the landmark feel, she said.
The desire for a new marquee is part of the reason the Nile sought the historic zoning change; Donovan believes the landmark status will help the venue win historic restoration grants, which could help pay for the estimated $40,000 to $50,000 cost for a new marquee from a local sign maker.
The Nile is already on the National Register of Historic Places, but that honor lacks the force of a designation from the local zoning authority, Linoff said.
Donovan hopes the historic landmark overlay will protect the Nile amid the current building boom downtown.
Just a few doors down, a former bank has been razed to make way for a tower of interconnected tiny homes above a podium of new retail shops. Several other large apartment projects in downtown are nearing completion.
Donovan believes the apartments “hopefully will be the answer to what downtown is looking for,” but she wants to ensure downtown maintains its historic look in spite of all the development – as do many city leaders.
She likes how the city is adapting old buildings like The Post, a former Post Office which is being renovated into a modern event space while maintaining its original look.
But not all the history that survives in downtown Mesa is obvious.
“From what I was told, (Main Street) is the largest stretch of historic buildings in the state, but if you were to drive down Main Street, I don’t know if that jumps out at you,” she said.
Historic restorations like those at the Nile may help remind visitors of Mesa’s long history, she added.
