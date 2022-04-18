Putting in a large, high density housing complex is easier when there are no established neighborhoods nearby.
That appeared to be the lesson from an April 13 site plan review by Mesa Planning and Zoning of a proposed 372-unit apartment complex called Acero Hawes II on 18 acres southeast of Sossman and Elliot Roads, former dairy farm land.
The developer received no comments during its public outreach efforts, so without a lot of discussion, the Planning and Zoning Board gave the greenlight to a plan by IDM Apartments Phoenix to build 14 three-story luxury apartments buildings on the western end of the Elliot Road Tech Corridor.
This is a rapidly developing area where lots of employment centers are planned but there’s not a lot of housing, yet.
IDM bills Acero Hawes as “a needed housing option that is currently underserved in this area” that “will appeal to working professionals, employees, and young families.”
IDM wrote in its project narrative that amenities will include patios with barbeque and seating areas, a swimming pool, an “outdoor lounge,” a dog area for dog owners, fitness center and an indoor lounge area.
The architectural theme is a “modern contemporary style.”
“Most of the buildings on the site are arranged around open spaces where residents may gather. These courtyards contain spacious and aesthetically pleasing environments with various amenities,” IDM wrote.
There will be no shortage of employment centers in the immediate vicinity. Currently, developers are proposing industrial buildings at a rapid pace up and down the tech corridor. At least half a dozen business and commercial parks are in the planning pipeline in the area surrounding the proposed apartments.
The industrial character of the emerging neighborhood is by design. The proposed apartment complex is within the Hawes Crossing Planned Area Development, which Mesa City Council approved specifically as an industrial-focused mixed use area in 2020.
The industrial focus was codified due to concerns from some city leaders that there should not be too much residential development close to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
When City Council was considering the 1,200-acre Hawes Crossing master plan, which was mostly dairy farms at the time, District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson and the Mayor’s Economic Development Advisory Board opposed the initial plan.
They argued that too much residential close to the airport would lead to noise complaints and hinder economic development of the Gateway area.
The debate over Hawes Crossing ended with a compromise that devoted 56% of the land to job development and 44% to residential use. This was after the initial plan called for 83% devoted to homes.
The city included other measures in the Hawes Crossing plan to keep the area mostly industrial. One of these measures is “Elliot Road Residential Restrictions,” which prohibits residential development directly off Elliot Road throughout much of Hawes Crossing.
The Acero Hawes apartments are planned for one of the few parcels directly on Elliot Road zoned for residential.
The planning rules in Hawes Crossing putting limits on the how much residential can go in creates a first-come first-served situation for developers looking to the build residential in the area. Once the residential ratio limits for Hawes Crossing are met, later residential developers will be out of luck.
“This is like first in, they get first dibs, and then everybody gets what’s left over,” Planning and Zoning Board Chair Jessica Sarkissian said during the discussion session before the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.