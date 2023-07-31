Board OK with 144-unit E. Mesa apartment project

With Mesa City Council on recess last week, the Council Chambers hummed a bit with action on some new development projects.
The city Planning and Zoning Board on July 26 recommend approval of several projects – including a multifamily housing project planned in east Mesa and a historic overlay designation for one of downtown Mesa’s iconic buildings.
In a study session before the meeting, staff presented a rezoning request and site plan from BFH Group for a gated, 144-unit apartment complex called Apache Gardens.
The 4.6 acres of vacant land near the southwest corner of Main Street and Crismon Road is currently outside of city limits, but BFH Group has an annexation case pending that will be heard by the City of Mesa at the same time as its rezoning request.
According to a staff report, the project site is currently zoned High Density Residential and General Commercial in Maricopa County. There is commercial and multiple residence housing to the north, east and south of the project.
Apache Gardens’ buildings will be three stories and consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
“The property has sat undeveloped for well over 30 years, aggregating trash, debris, transients, as well as nuisance vegetation,” the project narrative states.
“Development of this property will not only be a tremendous boost to the character of the area, but also will make the area safer and more appealing to current and future residents.”
Board members did not have any concerns with the project.
A city planner said he only received one comment from a neighbor who was curious why the project was going through Mesa rather than the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Apache Gardens and all of the other cases considered passed unanimously on the consent agenda in a brief meeting following the study session.
The board also considered a site plan modification for Gallery Park, a planned high-end mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Ray and Power roads that was first approved in 2019 and has been building out at a glacial pace.
While the most exciting parts of the original proposal for Gallery Park remain dormant, site owner Power 202 Mixed-Use LLC has started making progress on the retail pads along Power Road in the past year.
A few weeks ago, local brunch chain Eggstacy opened a location in the development and an In ‘n’ Out is in the works.
A spokesman for Power 202 said Gallery Park has four retail pads left to develop along Power Road.
In the case before the planning board last week, Power 202 requested to change a retail pad from a planned 5,400 square foot sit-down restaurant into a smaller bank building with a drive-thru. Mountain America Credit Union is the planned tenant.
Besides the addition of the drive-thru, the owner also requested a new Power Road entrance to the pad rather than from a shared access road. The addition of curb cuts to the development tends to make the project less pedestrian friendly.
Planning staff found the change consistent with the General Plan guidelines for the area and the board approved the site plan change per staff’s recommendation.
Another zoning case approved was notable because it’s a small Mesa business expanding from the city core into a roomier and more modern building in southeast Mesa.
TMW Offroad, currently located near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive, is planning a 30,000-square-foot Utility Terrain Vehicle fabrication and customization facility near the northwest corner of Germann and Ellsworth roads.
During the Design Review Board hearing on the building plan, the applicant said it was TMW Offroads “dream” to move into a sleek new industrial building.
One resident in the area submitted a comment to the board expressing concerns that the off-road vehicle would bring excessive noise to the area and might exacerbate off-roading on the vacant lots adjacent to the building.
A board member sought clarification that staff was OK with the manufacturing component of the project and it passed in the consent agenda.
The Planning and Zoning Board also approved a recommendation to add a historic landmark overlay to the downtown parcel containing The Nile Theater building, built in 1924.
The Nile was the first movie palace in Arizona and the first building with a cooled air system, according to a city planner. Today, it is a live music and event venue with a coffee shop fronting Main Street.
The current owner of The Nile, Kathy Adams, and operator Michele Donovan are seeking the historic landmark designation to protect the building’s historic nature amid the swirl of development in downtown Mesa.
If the designation is approved by the city council, modifications to the building would require a certificate of appropriateness reviewed by the Historic Preservation Board.
The building is already on the National Register of Historic Places, but that honor doesn’t have any power to protect without the local landmark designation.
Board members praised the move and said they hoped to see more downtown buildings seek landmark status.
“Obviously, The Nile is a perfect example of something that should be leading this effort,” board Chair Ben Ayers said. “Probably should have happened long ago.”
