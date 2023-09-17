Board OK moves Mesa hotel purchase for the homeless a step closer

The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board last week voted 5-1 to recommend City Council approval for the city’s request to rezone the Grand Hotel near Main Street and Power roads and allow the 70-room lodge to be used as a temporary shelter for homeless people.
The rezone and requested Council Use Permit for social services are required for the city to finalize purchase of the hotel from for its Off the Streets program from current owner Sunstay Bridge, using $7.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Most board members agreed with a city planner’s finding that allowing social services at the hotel would not be “injurious or detrimental” to the surrounding community.
The city’s plan to use the hotel as a shelter must still pass the council; a hearing is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16.
The city currently leases 85 rooms from another hotel, the Windemere, 1.5 miles to the west on Main Street to house the Off the Streets program.
The emergency shelter program serves as the first step in a longer “path to recovery” intended to get those living on the streets back into permanent housing.
Staff with the nonprofit Community Bridges, Inc. provide supervision, service navigation, transportation and other “wraparound services” on site.
City officials say Off the Streets helps reduce homelessness in Mesa. They want to have a city-owned facility where they have greater control over the property and the program’s future.
The planning board’s vote followed a lengthy hearing with 10 members of the public speaking in opposition.
The board also received two dozen letters submitted ahead of the hearing, mostly in support, though city staff acknowledged that the sentiment among those in the immediate vicinity of the hotel was overwhelmingly against the purchase.
One voice of support during public comments came from Michael Hughes, the CEO of A New Leaf, a nonprofit that runs numerous social services in Mesa, including the East Valley Men’s Shelter.
A New Leaf is not the city’s partner for the Off the Streets program, but Hughes said he wanted to vouch for the city’s current service provider, Community Bridges, Inc.
He also offered assurance to opponents of the hotel purchase that Mesa would keep its promise to mitigate negative effects on the neighborhood from the hotel’s use as temporary housing.
Among a litany of “good neighbor” measures, the city proposes modifications to the hotel grounds and a 24-hour police presence.
City officials said they have been putting more resources into the neighborhood to address concerns about current conditions.
“What Mesa says they will do, they will do,” said Hughes, who described homelessness as an “epidemic” and noted that A New Leaf’s programs for the homeless are “all full.”
“It’s a problem that is out of control,” he said.
Many neighbors who spoke out during the board hearing were unsatisfied with the city’s responses to their concerns and officials’ recent pledge by Mesa to restrict services at the Grand Hotel to seniors, families and domestic violence survivors.
“Your tax-paying residents are your bosses and your bosses are telling you ‘no,’” said one neighbor.
Deputy City Manager Natalie Lewis later responded that homeless people are part of the public that the city serves.
Lewis told the board that Mesa has a mandate from the public to address homelessness, citing survey data showing it was among residents’ top concerns.
But she also acknowledged the blowback from many of the Grand Hotel’s neighbors.
“They’re frustrated with us,” she said. “They don’t understand why, when they say ‘no, no, no,’ the city is still going forward.”
“I believe city government should not be involved with rehabilitating homeless,” another resident said, reflecting a view expressed by multiple neighbors that the shelter was beyond the scope of the city’s mission.
Others highlighted the ongoing maintenance costs for the facility that they contended would extend far beyond the purchase date.
Board member Jeff Crockett emerged as the lone voice against the city’s request.
“I’m not convinced that this is the right location for this project,” he said. “This area has experienced a lack of investment over the years, and it is starting to reverse itself.”
“I have concerns about this project and what kind of impact it may have in that area,” Crockett said.
During the hearing, Crockett asked officials whether they had considered building a shelter from scratch rather than repurposing an existing structure.
Lewis said the city considered that option, but determined Mesa would not be able to get a facility built before the federal deadline to spend ARPA dollars.
Crockett’s concerns with the location did not find support from his board colleagues.
Board member Genesee Montes was one of the most outspoken voices in favor of approving the rezone and permit.
Montes is an administrator for Mesa Public Schools who served for 11 years as principal of Jefferson Elementary, about a half mile from the Grand Hotel.
She said that in her experience, the number of homeless people in Jefferson Park, near the school and hotel, decreased when the city opened Off the Streets at the Windemere hotel during the pandemic.
She that that suggested there could be a similar benefit if the Grand Hotel becomes a shelter.
She also said she has performed home visits to the hotel and that in its current state, the Grand is a “rough” and “unsafe” environment where drug use occurs, suggesting the city’s takeover could improve the situation.
Neighbors have contested the Mesa Police Department’s claim that crime declined around the Windemere after the city opened Off the Streets there. They claimed the area around the Windemere still has problems.
Montes added that as a school administrator, she was frequently referring families in East Mesa to services on the other side of town.
“I know the east has been wanting some resources because we don’t have them,” she said.
