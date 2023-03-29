Train layouts remind many people of Christmas as a child, and for one local organization every day is Christmas.
The Arizona Big Train Operators nonprofit will hold its annual spring open house noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, at seven homes across the Valley.
Group members say this it’s the best way to keep the history of locomotives alive.
And while it can be expensive, the one thing the train owners/operators enjoy more than the pastime itself is seeing the joy it brings to people who visit their displays.
“A lot of people still enjoy the history of railroads,” said Don Sorenson.
Sorenson joined the organization in 2006 but had an interest in trains long before that because his dad worked as a brakeman for Union-Pacific Railroad for five years.
He said some of the members have mechanical and engineering backgrounds and this keeps their minds occupied with something familiar.
Amtrak saw a 5% decrease in its Arizona station usage between fiscal year 2018 to 2019.
“People don’t ride the trains anymore,” ABTO President Darrell Woolfolk said.
Woolfolk said the group’s membership saw an upsurge in 2021 with 13 new families joining and the organization now has 75 members across the Valley.
Woolfolk joined the organization in 2013 and has served as the president of the ABTO for the last six years.
He said while only about half of their members have layouts, but they all meet to help each other collaborate and build “extremely elaborate” villages.
“It’s not like setting up on a card table when you were a kid,” Woolfolk said.
The individual cars measure approximately nine inches tall by 24 inches long with a handful connected that run on tracks up to 500 linear feet through a village.
The villages can take up a person’s entire backyard and some include railyards, tunnels, ponds, and functioning lights on the buildings.
The layouts can have multiple zones and take anywhere from one day to two weeks to put together but most of them only layout for their Spring and Christmas Open House events.
“There’s not many of the youth that have been on a train.” Woolfolk said
Sharing their hobby, especially with children, represents an integral part of the organization purpose “to promote and advance the interest in and educate the general public about Railroads and large-scale model railroading,” according to their bylaws.
The group maintains train layouts at Banner Children’s at Desert and Hospice of the Valley at Ryan House.
Mesa’s Red Mountain Library has approached the organization with an opportunity to possibly hold a weeklong indoor event in July.
Woolfolk said their spring event takes place during daylight hours and acts as a “trial run” for their Christmas show. The spring show draws hundreds of people in a weekend to members’ backyards and twice that number during Christmas when many of the layouts light up.
Woolfolk said trains have “gone by the wayside” with younger generations and this organization helps rekindle that interest.
Sorenson said it’s an important part of our nation that young people should remember.
“I find that people are very enamored by railroad,” he said. “They’re part of our history.”
East Valley locations for the spring show include: 1861 E. Fountain St. and 6130 E. Colby St., both Mesa; 1341 E. Folley Place and 767 E. Ivanhoe St., Chandler; and 915 E. Saddleback Place, San Tan Valley.
