Gray-colored electrical poles over 100-feet tall carrying 230 kV and 69 kV lines have risen along the Loop 202 between Warner and Elliot Roads, forever changing the horizon of Southeast Mesa.
The poles are part of the first phase of SRP’s Southeast Power Link project approved in 2018 and intended to help SRP keep pace with growth in this part of Mesa.
It also aims to enhance the reliability of electricity – something critical for industries seeking environmental stability for critical operations like data centers.
At full build-out, 7 miles of tall overhead lines will connect two east-west running high-voltage power lines in Mesa and Queen Creek.
SRP spokesperson Erica Roelfs said the first phase of 230kV lines will run from a new substation just south of Warner Road to the high voltage lines just north of Elliot Road.
The first stretch of line is on track for completion in April, Roelfs said, and workers will begin constructing the second phase of lines from the new substation toward the south later this year.
The second phase will follow the State Route 24 corridor then plunge south along Crismon Road to lines in Queen Creek south of Germann.
Local leaders say these power lines will have a major payoff for the city’s economic prospects by helping lure companies that seek heavy loads of reliable electrical power.
“For Mesa this is extremely important infrastructure,” Mesa Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak said.
“I can tell you we already talk about it (with companies) on a regular basis,” he said.
Roelfs explained the Southeast Power Link is needed to meet growing power demands from residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Elliot corridor.
Adding the new transmission lines will “also provide reliable back-up power supply to the area, meaning there is ‘redundant’ power in the event of an outage to a transmission line or major piece of equipment,” Roelfs said. “This helps to prevent prolonged outages.”
Jabjiniak said “redundancy” in the power supply is important to many companies scouting locations for new operations.
“Any business, any time they are to lose power, it shocks the system,” he said. “Reliable power is one of the things we talk about (with prospective companies). You don’t have earthquakes (here), you don’t have the floods.
“It’s uninterrupted service. SRP has been one of the most reliable (utilities) in the country.”
An SRP spokesperson told the Tribune last year that the height of the poles helps protect high-voltage lines from damage.
Meta’s $800 million, 2.5-million-square-foot data center currently under construction on Elliot and Ellsworth will benefit from Southeast Power Link, as well as other data centers in the Elliot Road Tech Corridor.
Data centers need access to large power loads because they use electricity both to power their equipment and cool it, since their operations generate heat.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “data centers are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming 10 to 50 times the energy per floor space of a typical commercial office building.”
The agency estimates data centers now account for 2% of U.S. electrical usage.
In August, SRP received a Certificate of Environmental Capability for a half-mile 230kV line connecting Meta’s data center campus with the first phase of the Southeast Power Link.
A spokesman for Meta said the first phase of the data center is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2024.
In another electrical development coming into alignment for Meta’s data center, the first of three utility-scale solar plants that will provide a total 450 megawatts of solar power to off-set Meta’s power usage opened in early February.
The West Line Solar plant outside Eloy will generate 100 MW of solar power.
Half of the new plant’s output will be dedicated to Meta and the other half is earmarked for customers of SRP’s Solar Choice program.
The other two plants supplying Meta are expected to open later this year.
