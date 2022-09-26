In 2024, Mesa officials expect to lose 7,000 acre-feet, or 16%, of the city’s share of Colorado River water due to drought contingency measures.
It’s about 8% of Mesa’s total water consumption, but Mesa Water Director Chris Hassert said, “We will offset that entire 7,000- acre foot cut with the flip of a switch” once the city completes the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline to increase water exchanges with the Gila River Indian Community.
So, the good news is Mesa has a plan. The bad news is, costs for this and other water projects have skyrocketed in a matter of months, complicating efforts to get them done in the desired time frames.
The alignment of historic drought with historic inflation is proving to be inconvenient for Mesa and other cities.
Last year the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline was forecast to cost the city $72 million – the estimate presented by staff to council during a study session earlier this month is $183 million.
The Signal Butte Water Treatment Plant expansion has also more than doubled in estimated costs, going from $98 million last year to $201 million now.
The most eye-popping increase is the estimate for the East Mesa Water Interconnect, a plan to connect water treatment plants via pipeline to create “operational resiliency through capacity sharing,” which went from $82 million to $290 million.
The current price tag for the three water projects combined is now $674 million.
Council members, who have been hearing about inflation all year, did not seem surprised by the increases.
But they wanted to know what was driving the huge increases.
“It’s everything,” Hassert told council – the cost of concrete, labor, electrical gear and more.
But Hassert also blamed “scope creep” for some of the increases in the project estimates, suggesting that costs could likely be pared down by revising the projects as well as “value engineering” to reduce costs.
City Manager Chris Brady said demand for construction projects is coming from all over.
“It’s not just normal economic inflation; it’s competition with major projects around the Valley,” Brady said.
He said the Meta data center campus in Mesa and the TSMC chip factory in Phoenix are two especially big projects in the Valley that are boosting demand.
With all the competition for construction, “sometimes we debate whether we should just slow down and stop,” Brady said of the water project, “but these are kind of projects we need from an infrastructure standpoint.”
The East Mesa Water Interconnect is the priciest water project on tap and is still in planning stages, so Hassert said the city “will push construction outside the planning window.”
“I hate to say this, but if the economy were to slow down, it’d actually help us in some ways to bring these costs down,” Brady said.
On the other two projects, though, Hassert said it’s “full stream ahead.”
The city aims to bring the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline online in 2025, and the expanded Signal Butte Water Treatment Plant in early 2026.
“My concern is, these prices continue to increase and how do we keep up with such large projects?” Council member David Luna asked city staff.
Brady said the costs of the projects would be included in the new capital improvement plan in the spring. Staff the plan was to fund the projects through the “pledge obligation mechanism,” which requires a council vote and not bond election.
“We do it every year now,” Brady said.
