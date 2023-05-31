The Riverview area may get a dense apartment complex between the Mesa Riverview Mall and Riverview Park that backers say will create a higher standard for apartment designs in Mesa.
Last week the city Planning and Zoning Board signed off on the four-story, 416-unit Residences at Dobson Road and Cubs Way.
The developers say that the multifamily luxury housing project, close to the commercial and entertainment amenities in the Riverview area such as Sloan Park, delivers an “urban architectural style.”
The project owners are proposing 63-units per acre on the 6.6-acre site, which is currently zoned General Commercial.
They are seeking a rezone to multifamily residential with Bonus Intensity Zone overlay, which allows greater variation in unit density and design standards to “allow greater intensity of development and encourage unique, innovative developments of superior quality,” city documents state.
City planners said the residential project complies with the General Plan for the mixed-use activity area because the required percentage of land in the district is already taken up by commercial uses, the primary use in the zoning.
To get the Bonus Intensity Zone designation and its more flexible design standards, applicants must show their project will “further the goals and objectives of the General Plan … and Council policies and will provide significant social or economic benefits to the City.”
Residences on Dobson attorney Sean Lake told board members that the apartment project “has a lot of features that we don’t normally see that exceed what we have seen in the city of Mesa before.”
One main feature he touted is a six-story parking garage completely surrounded by living units, concealing the community’s parking structure from view.
“When you drive around this project, you’re going to see the architecture – you’re not going to see a big field of parking anymore. It’s really an urban design project,” Lake said.
The project narrative submitted to the city said Residences will be one of the first “wraparound” apartment projects in Mesa.
Two pedestrian bridges at different levels would connect the parking garage in the northern building to the southern building in the complex, which has residential units as well as shared pool and spa amenities.
“You can park on the third floor and walk to your unit on walkways without having to walk through a parking lot and hike three flights of stairs to get to your unit, which we haven’t really seen (in Mesa) and hopefully we see a lot more of that,” Lake said.
A Mesa city planner said the garage would reduce surface parking on the site and mitigate the heat island effect, in which concrete absorbs sunlight during the day then radiates it back out, making a city hotter than the surrounding desert.
To justify the bonus intensity designation, Lake pointed to architectural flourishes on the corner of the building and a rooftop observation deck, or “margarita deck,” Lake joked.
The applicants say Residences on Dobson will complement Riverview by providing workforce housing for companies looking to relocate to the area and boosting the customer base of nearby businesses.
Board member Shelly Allen liked the location of the apartment, close to shopping and the park, as well as new office space that has recently opened north of Riverview Park.
Some of the questions from board members related to managing parking and traffic from Sloan Park when the Chicago Cubs are in spring training at the stadium and crowds swell to see the team.
“When there’s a Cubs game on, you have a tough time getting to the movie theater,” Lake said. “It just is what it is, and there’s not much you can do.”
But he said the entrance to the parking garage was off of an internal street and not directly on Dobson Road, which would help residents navigate heavy traffic times.
He also said the city does a good job of directing traffic during game days, and the apartments “will have an onsite manager there to be around to assess issues as they arise.”
Ballpark attendees would not be permitted to use the apartment’s garage, Lake said.
The planning board approved the development unanimously, and it heads now to the city council.
