Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6.
Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald.
Mesa Det. Brandi George said detectives have asked the public’s help in this case.
If any customers visited the shoe repair store on Dec. 6, between 9 a.m. and noon, they’re asked to call the department’s non-emergency line.
“We do not have any investigative leads right now,” George said in an email. “That is why we are reaching out to the public; however, we do believe this is an isolated incident.”
Police said they are not releasing the manner of death at this time.
The Tribune in July profiled Mr. De La Rosa, who came to Arizona in the late 1990s, after he developed a potentially deadly case of pneumonia while working as a shoe repairman at a shopping mall in Michigan.
To regain a foothold in his vulnerable lungs, the native of Guadalajara, Mexico, set out for the warmer, drier climes of the Sonoran Desert where he had family.
He became the owner of Lamb’s shoe repair in downtown Mesa in 2005 from the skills he picked up in Mexico and in Los Angeles where he fixed shoes, purses, jackets and cowboy boots.
He wandered into Lamb’s after arriving from Michigan in the late 1990s looking for work and the owner at the time, Frances Shipman, and hired Mr. De La Rosa after he fixed more than three dozen pairs of unfinished cowboy boots in there, unfinished.
With Shipman in declining health, Mr. De La Rosa bought the business on a handshake and two weeks later inadvertently met Maude Lamb – the original owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair.
Within a couple days, Lamb’s daughter came through the door to tell him about her mother’s passing.
“They asked me to go to the funeral. At first, they all just looked at me and then they introduced me as the guy who bought the business. They all welcomed me. They were very nice,” Mr. De La Rosa recalled.
The modest and quaint shop near the corner of MacDonald and Main Street has walls are covered with plywood paneling, reminiscent of the 1970s that Mr. De La Rosa saw no need or reason to modify it, because it gives the place a nostalgic feel.
The shelves along the walls are filled with shoes, leather goods and pictures of family and previous owners that he had kept neat and tidy.
Mr. De La Rosa always made individual customer service a keystone of his business ensuring that every shoe fit perfectly and thrilled customers, which made him happy.
“I have to make sure they are happy. I listen. Try to understand what they are looking for. Lots of customers have problems that no one else seems to be able to fix, he said. No customer is the same. They are all different. You have to be nice. Never in a hurry,” he said.
Across cultural and generational lines, Mr. De La Rosa managed to build a loyal and steady customer base at Lamb’s.
But running his modest business had not been without its challenges, and like most businesses, the pandemic posed a grave challenge to Lamb’s.
“It was very, very stressful. Having only three or four customers every day was very difficult,” Mr. De La Rosa said. “
Mr. De La Rosa is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Police can be contacted at 480-644-2211.
