Bell Bank Park operator Legacy Cares received authorization last week to dip into its last $22 million in cash as it scrambles to find a way out of default on a $280 million loan and maintain operations during talks with prospective lenders who might take over its debt and give the park more time to become profitable.
The 320-acre family sports and entertainment complex in southeast Mesa has struggled to generate sufficient revenue to cover loan repayments since opening in February, despite claims by Legacy that the complex has brought in nearly a million visitors and over 3 million visits so far.
The $22 million in question is in an account set aside and authorized currently only for loan payments.
The change approved by the Arizona Industrial Development Authority Board, which served as the issuer for the tax-exempt municipal bonds that funded the park, clears the way for Legacy Cares to use that money for operations, consultants and other expenses associated with its bid to raise additional capital.
“The reason we’re asking for this amendment is so that we can continue to do our work, so that if and when this board approves the new refunding bonds … our audience, our clientele won’t miss a step. They can continue to have a good experience when they show up at Legacy Sports Park,” a representative for Legacy said at a Nov. 30 authority board meeting.
In October, Legacy Cares failed to make loan payments, and in an investor call later that month, the trustee for the bonds reported that the park has never generated enough monthly revenue to cover loan payments since the completion of construction.
Additionally, Bell Bank Park has racked up $30 million in liens filed by unpaid contractors who installed flooring, electricity, plumbing and other amenities at the facility. One of these contractors initiated foreclosure proceedings to force payment.
During the AZIDA meeting, Legacy CEO Doug Moss blamed the park’s woes primarily on the pandemic.
He said COVID-19 delayed the opening park and supply chain issues meant the facility wasn’t fully open until May.
“So as a result of all those issues, we encountered various financial difficulties with respect to paying vendors, the landlord, cashflow – a number of financial issues,” Moss said.
Currently, Legacy’s bondholders are working with the sports nonprofit to buy the project time and try to fix the mess.
They’ve extended “forbearance” on the loan payments to help the park continue operations and they are cooperating with Legacy on plans to restructure its debt.
Bell Bank Park’s major bondholders are institutional investors who manage investments for large organizations with retirement plans and other large funds. One bondholder, Vanguard, manages $7 trillion in assets.
A representative for Legacy’s bondholders supported using the reserve funds because “looking at the cash flows, it was decided we need to be in position to write checks if we need to in order to continue propping up Cares,”
Tapping the $22 million reserve will buy Bell Bank Park some time to keep the lights on, and a court has given the project at least two months to work on paying its contractors.
On Nov. 23, a Superior Court judge granted a stay on litigation related to the contractors’ liens until Jan. 31, 2023.
One authorty board member asked Legacy how long the $22 million left in reserve would last at the current cash burn rate.
Before anyone could give a definite answer, an attorney on the call jumped in to say Legacy was still negotiating with the bondholders on how it would spend the money.
Authority Program Manager Pat Ray sought reassurance that Bell Bank Park could climb out of default and asked directly what was going wrong with the project.
“We don’t want to be associated with a default, particularly on a really large project like this,” Ray said, while also stating his belief that a default by Legacy couldn’t hurt the authority financially or reputationally.
“This may not be a totally fair question, but I need to ask it anyway,” Ray continued. “Whenever we see a default on one of our conduit projects it’s because of something bad happening – it’s bad luck, maybe COVID, its bad management, bad operations, bad underwriting, bad actors.”
“I don’t think there’s any nefarious stuff going on, but from the bondholders’ perspective, what is the issue here?”
In response, bond counsel for Legacy Cares Tim Stratton fell back on COVID, saying the project hit a “perfect storm” of pandemic-related hurdles, including supply chain and inflation issues.
“To the best of my knowledge, that’s the extent of the issues,” Stratton said.
Brian Barber, a representative for the majority of the bondholders, expressed optimism about the project and gave support for allowing Legacy to tap the $22 million in reserves and other measures designed to help fix the project.
“The holders have been very, very clear,” Barber said. “They want these bonds and they want them tax exempt. Also, they love the facility.”
“They have visited the facility, and they’re very excited about the success and community impact,” Barber continued. “What we want to do is prop up (Legacy) Cares, be supportive of sports, and learn how to best monetize what we consider to be a very significant amount of attendance.”
As Bell Bank Park’s financial troubles began to surface in the late summer, Legacy Cares has put up a cheerful, optimistic front, even as they nearing conditions of default.
Just before the authority board’s vote to authorize the use of the reserved funds, a representative with Legacy, continued to give a rosy outlook.
“We opened the park in a perfect storm in terms of supply chain, the inflation, the COVID,” the representative said, “but at this point, the park has had over 3.6 million visitors and we expect that to hit probably 4 million by the end of the month.
“So this is the busy season and right now the park seems to be sustaining itself. So we’re on the right track, and I just wanted to add that the park is going full throttle, right now.”
