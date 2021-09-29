Goodbye, Legacy Sports Park, gone before it was even born.
Hello, Bell Bank Park – soon to be the biggest sports and entertainment facility in the East Valley.
Legacy Sports USA is sinking some $280 million into a massive sports complex.
Before a single softball is pitched or volleyball served on the under-construction park, the company – partnering with Oak View Group Facilities – already is making back some of its money.
Bell Bank bought into a 10-year naming agreement for the sprawling fields under construction a pop fly east of the Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport.
“The 320-acre complex will be called Bell Bank Park, designed to host youth and amateur sports teams and individual and team training, family fun via events, concerts, youth sports tournaments, and fitness opportunities,” the announcement last week stated. “It will be the largest of its kind in North America.”
The fast-track project, announced less than six months ago, is scheduled to open in January 2022.
The park will also feature a multi-purpose arena and outdoor 2.7-acre great lawn for concerts and events.
You name it in the sports world, they got it.
Indoor and outdoor facilities will host soccer, baseball, softball, football, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, gymnastics, cheer, dance, obstacle course racing – plus eSports and high-level fitness training.
“One of the things we pride ourselves on is it’s not just a sports complex but a true entertainment district. There’s going to be something for everyone from 5 to 95, whether you play sports or just want to go out and walk around and hear music,” Legacy CEO Chad Miller told the Tribune in mid-March.
Even before receiving official zoning approval, and even before Mesa officially annexed the former “county island,” Miller’s bulldozers were moving dirt near East Pecos and South Ellsworth roads.
Mesa City Council gave Miller and company the green light, fast-tracking the construction project.
“As a family-owned company, it’s been especially meaningful to us to connect with the Miller family at Legacy Sports USA,” Bell Bank CEO Michael Solberg said.
Founded in 1966 in Fargo, N.D., Bell Bank now has locations in Arizona, North Dakota and Minnesota and more than $10 billion in assets.
Bell Bank also has a “pay it forward” program, giving every full-time employee $1,000 and every part-time employee $500 each year to give as they choose to individuals, families and organizations in need.
“Bell Bank Park will be a special place to compete and train, and gather with family and friends to enjoy sports and live entertainment,” Miller promised.
And, OVG Chairman Peter Luukko chimed in, “Bell Bank Park will be the premier destination for aspiring athletes, sports enthusiasts. It will be the ultimate place to train, play and enjoy live events.”
Miller and Luukko already booked tournaments from pickleball to softball, planning to hit the turf running in 2022.
They expect 5 million visitors every year for the area just south of the Eastmark and Cadence communities.
For more information, visit legacysportsusa.com
