The W. Steven Martin 911 Toy Drive has been a holiday fixture in Arizona for 36 years.
Although the annual event began as the W. Steven Martin Motorcycle Toy Run, the logistics became “a nightmare,” Martin said, as the number of participants grew and culminated with 7,000 motorcycles participating in a memorial ride on the first anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
W., as Martin prefers to be called, decided to turn his focus to collaborating with police departments.
The idea grew after Toni Hawk, wife
of Tempe Officer Robert Hawk, called requesting toys to give away in his memory to a family he had always been concerned about. Officer Hawk had been struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while
conducting a traffic stop on the Superstition Freeway.
The 911 Toy Drive now works through police departments and other public safety agencies statewide.
Just as Officer Hawk had been concerned about a particular family in his patrol community, the officers who volunteer as “Blue Santas” know their communities and the families that need help. After contacting the parents to find out if they want to be included, each officer can adopt two families with up to eight children each, giving them not only gifts but a positive interaction that can redefine their attitudes toward police officers.
This year, 100-150 officers are expected to participate as Blue Santas.
They will distribute more than 50,000 toys valued at more than $750,000 collectively. Over the duration of the program, officers have delivered more than 6 million toys to more than a million children.
Lt. Bryan Soller, the 911 Toy Drive coordinator for the Mesa Police Department, believes the community and the police are one and values the power and authority the community gives him and his officers. He has been working with the toy drive for 26 years.
After the first time he participated in the toy drive, Soller was hooked.
“My very first delivery was to this guy: his wife had passed, he had three small kids, and he was down on his luck.” When he dropped off the toys, the children opened the door, and they told him their dad was in the shower.
“I’ve got toys here for you guys to open tomorrow,” and he set the bag of toys inside the door, went back to his car and started to drive away.
“I looked in my mirror,” laughed Soller, “and I saw this guy – towel wrapped around his waist, still wet, soap in his hair… He ran up, and he was just crying. He’s like, ‘Thank you so much. My children weren’t getting toys; I couldn’t afford it.’ It just broke my heart. Now, I’ve been doing it so long, I’ve had people walk up to me on the street and say, ‘Officer Soller, you won’t remember me, I’m sure, but you gave me Christmas presents. Thank you for that.’ And that’s what we hope – that this will build a bond with those children and their parents that, hey, police aren’t just out there arresting people. We do more good things in the community than anybody ever talks about.”
Although many toys for the 911 Toy Drive are donated by businesses and public safety agencies, individual donations play a large part in the effort as well. Collection boxes are located at Courtesy Automotive Group dealerships throughout the Valley where anyone can drop off toys.
“We are super excited to be a part of the 911 Toy Drive for three years in a row,” said Courtesy Automotive Group CEO Scott Gruwell. “That’s what makes Christmas: helping out those who need help the most.”
There are four primary locations to donate: Courtesy on Camelback; Courtesy Volvo of Scottsdale, Courtesy Chrysler Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Superstition Springs and Courtesy Kia of Mesa. Courtesy also has a box at the pop up booth for Polestar of Scottsdale in the food court at Fashion Square Mall.
“Out of the last 25 years, working with a lot of dealerships, Courtesy Automotive Group has always stepped up to help,” W. told the Tribune. “We have received more toys from them than 14 other dealerships combined. They hire good people who really care.”
Collections for Christmas distribution will continue through Dec. 21, when officers from police districts throughout the state will drive their marked vehicles to distribution points at Courtesy Camelback Chevrolet, Courtesy Chrysler Dodge, Ram of Superstition Springs and S & K Oil Sales to pick up all the toys they requested for families in the communities they serve.
“My family moved to AZ when I was very little,” summarized W. “There were seven kids. My father died about a year after we got here, so I learned early on what kind of a difference people can make in your life when they’re willing to reach out and help. I promised my mom that someday, I was going to make a difference in the lives of others, like others had in mine. And I think we’ve done that.”
For more information about the W. Steven Martin Toy Drive and other year-round efforts, go to 911toydrive.com.
