At its Dec. 1 meeting, Mesa City Council will be asked to approve projects that will continue to reshape the landscape of southeast Mesa: Cannon Beach, the Hub at 202 and Project Cork.
The Cannon Beach wave-pool development on Power and Warner roads just north of the Loop 202 is asking for modifications to its previously submitted plans, promising “a large recreational amenity that will draw people from a large radius.”
In addition to its anchor attraction, a “surf lagoon,” Cannon Beach will have “a substantial commercial component including shopping areas” in multiple buildings.
Cole Cannon, the Gilbert resident behind the project, previously told the Tribune people will be able to cool off here by the summer of 2022.
“People thought we were nuts to have a project with restaurants and hotels started during the pandemic. But we had a ‘Field of Dreams’ attitude: If we build it, they will come,” he told the Tribune.
He also doesn’t have to worry about competition – at least for the foreseeable future.
Gilbert had been working with a private contractor that offered to build a wave pool on land adjacent to the Gilbert Regional Park.
But the previous developer backed out of a deal with the town after the it pushed back the deadline a third time. Now, a new developer for a fourth deadline extension on the project, which is now not slated for completion before April 2024.
Not far from Mesa’s first “beach,” two developers will ask City Council to approve annexations near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
One project calls for Mesa to annex 101 acres near Sossaman and Warner roads. A linked zoning request from agricultural to light industrial “will allow for an industrial development.”
The Hub at 202, as the project is called, will have 11 buildings hosting “warehousing, industrial and office uses.”
A few miles southeast, another developer wants the city to annex 70 acres near Pecos and Signal Butte roads. Similarly, this project’s zoning request out of agricultural to light industrial “will allow for industrial development.”
Project Cork, as it is called, “will bring employment to this rapidly developing area,” the developer promises.
The developer describes one large building with a 127-dock truck court.
In its description, developer Ryan Companies sounds like it has a company lined up to take over the space, once it is built: “The extensive experience the end user has in operating this type of facility allows them to fully understand the transportation needs of its employees and visitors.”
