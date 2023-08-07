Animal farm isn’t a book title at this Mesa school

Last week workers were busy putting the finishing touches on a barn with an attached outdoor classroom at Kerr Center for Agriscience, formerly Kerr Elementary, near Center Street and Brown Road in north Mesa.
Volunteers, who kept animals during summer break, are transporting chickens, goats, pigs, turkeys, guinea fowls and peacocks to the school’s “land lab,” a large field with a chicken coop and numerous shaded pens.
The pens, many built by volunteers, will house the livestock.
In addition to the usual lesson planning and more typical back-to-school activities, classroom teachers are setting up hydroponic growing systems in their rooms.
Kerr Center for Agriscience, an elementary school and now junior high, offers Mesa Public Schools’ first agriculture-focused curriculum.
With the district’s schools opening last week, the animal and plant-focused preparations were part of what makes the school special – and attractive for families and teachers.
“I’m full and I have very low turnover,” Principal Amy Breitenbucher said proudly of her staffing.
The learning standards and outcomes are the same as at other schools, but the lessons are tied into agriscience. Students have the opportunity to apply what they learn in real-world farming tasks on campus.
At the school, students earn tokens for solving math problems that can be redeemed for animal feed for the livestock in the land lab.
Sixth-graders learning ratios are responsible for using math skills to create the correct mix of nutrients, like calcium and protein, in the chicken feed.
Students who have the interest and commitment can take charge of a critter, like a turkey, and raise it from chick to market bird. Kerr’s students take livestock they’ve raised to the state and county fairs, earning awards and money for college.
“Do I want all of our kids to become farmers or ranchers? No, that’s not the goal of our ag program,” Breitenbucher said. “The goal is to have students participate in hands-on learning.
“They have to solve complex problems, they have to work in order to get along with each other because there’s so many things that require groups of students, especially with animals. Kids really have to learn how to cooperate.”
Breitenbucher says Kerr’s pivot to agriculture came about three years ago, as kids learned remotely because of the pandemic.
At the time, the state and federal government were making money available for school districts to innovate, and MPS leadership embraced outside-the-box thinking.
“I was talking with my superintendent and she said, ‘If you could have any type of school, what kind of school would you have? And I’ve always had a passion for biology and ag … and she said, ‘Well, do it,’” recalled Breitenbucher, who lives on “acreage” in Apache Junction and loves to ride horses.
She added that she pitched the idea of an ag focus to Kerr’s teachers before making the change.
“I had a 24-slide presentation, and it talked about jobs and how this could look different, how we can get kids out from behind computer screens and get into real-world learning,” Breitenbucher said. “I got to the twelfth slide and they said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I didn’t even get to finish my presentation.”
The sleek, modern barn and outdoor classroom nearing completion were funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money the district received during the pandemic.
Many community members have also donated labor and resources to the school’s land lab. Councilman Mark Freeman, an alfalfa farmer, donated a goat.
Breitenbucher said the Kerr curriculum gives kids exposure to plants and animals who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
Kerr is not far from Lehi and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, areas where there is still a lot of agriculture, but Breitenbucher estimates that 90% of her students live in apartment complexes or mobile home communities.
She says that the animals at Kerr are not treated as pets.
“Ag is a process, and animals are here for very specific reasons,” Breitenbucher said.
Turkeys, for example, are grown out, sold and processed for Thanksgiving. Last year, kids received a lesson where cuts of meat were drawn in chalk on a black cow.
The insight into where their food comes from generates a mix of emotions.
As much as kids understand the animals are not pets, Breitenbucher said it’s hard to part with a bird they’ve raised from a chick, but then they see large checks of real money for their work.
While Kerr is not specifically geared toward students aiming for a career in agriculture, it’s a good place to start for those who are.
This year Kerr is adding a seventh grade program and will add an eighth grade program next year.
The idea is to form a bridge between Kerr and the Career Technical Education agriscience program at Westwood High School for students interested in pursuing a career in the field.
It’s not just students who grow from their contact with agriculture, but also the teachers, Breitenbucher said.
One Kerr teacher getting ready for the school year said she now has a backyard chicken coop.
“Either the staff here has become very appreciative of meat and really understands it, or they’ve become vegetarian,” she said with a smile.
While divided between vegetarian and omnivore diets, there is consensus among Kerr’s teachers that the agriscience helps engage students’ interest.
“It makes the content so much more relatable when they can touch it,” one teacher said.
