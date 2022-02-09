The staff at Oakwood Creative Care’s downtown and East Mesa senior centers welcomed the nation’s first therapy cow for a visit last week as part of its mission to create a fun, supportive and engaging place for seniors.
Dolly Star and her “mom,” Karin Boyd, were greeted with enthusiastic “oohs” and “ahs” as they walked into the main room of the nonprofit adult day care facility on Macdonald after an earlier visit to its Red Mountain Club on E. Adobe Street.
Members of the Day Club, most of whom are coping with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other cognitive disabilities, reached to stroke the long, soft, snowy white hair of the micro-mini American White Park heifer.
Some of them fired questions at Boyd, “What does she eat?” (hay, fruit, vegetables, and her favorite treat: marshmallows.) Does she stay in the house with you? (“No, she lives in my yard, but we take walks through the neighborhood, and my dog complains that Dolly gets treated better!”)
Others swapped stories of growing up on a farm, or about pets they’ve had through the years.
Dolly’s visit thrilled Sherri Friend, president and CEO of Oakwood Creative Care.
“During dementia, the first part of the brain to go is the short-term memory,” she explained. “So when we can connect short-term memory with long-term memory like this, it ignites the neurons. They will go home talking about this and tell their families about something special that they experienced today.”
Oakwood has nurses on staff who can help with medication and personal care and wellness, but the center’s emphasis is on engagement.
“We focus on the creative center of the brain,” said Friend. “That’s one of the last areas of the brain to deteriorate with the dementia process. So, rather than treating seniors like caged animals, we inspire them and give them a place where they can have purpose and meaning in their life and a sense of belonging. And it works. We have no agitation or aggression, and they are increasing in cognitive function and having fun.”
Oakwood has been around for almost 50 years. It started out as Sirrine Adult Day Health Services in 1975 and the name changed in 2013.
“When I came 10 years ago, we went through a whole revitalization process, moving away from the traditional bingo and coloring sheets to more innovative and creative activities,” Friend said.
Some of those activities involve volunteer work in the community, intergenerational activities, art projects and art history. A music teacher leads jam sessions, choir and drum circles. They also do tai chi, Zumba and strength training.
“Anything to get the neurons firing so they have a great day and go home tired and ready for the next day,” added Friend.
When a staff member heard about Dolly Star, she knew she had found a new and fun addition to the center’s activity list.
Patients who use animal assisted therapy are shown to have improvements in blood pressure, heart rate, depression, anxiety and perceived quality of health.
In the U.S., people are accustomed to hearing about therapy dogs and horses, but Koe knuffelen, Dutch for “cow hugging,” originated about a decade ago in the Netherlands. Compared to humans, cows have a higher body temperature and a slower heart rate, making the cuddling experience more relaxing than with other animals.
Boyd first learned about bovine therapy when her father suffered memory loss following heart surgery.
“My dad had a dairy farm, and there really weren’t a lot of activities that resonated with him,” she explained. “So, I started brainstorming. When a parent needs you, you do what you need to do to help them feel better. I brought Dolly home, and he really seemed to respond.”
Boyd’s father made a full recovery and is back home. But Boyd continued the program, launching the Dolly Star Foundation just four months ago. She knew if it had helped her dad, there would be others who would benefit as well.
Now she and Dolly stay busy, visiting memory care and rehabilitation facilities, assisted living and children’s hospitals whenever Boyd has a day off from her full-time job as a hairdresser.
Currently, Dolly travels in a U-Haul, but the foundation is working to raise funds for a cargo van.
For more information about the Dolly Star Foundation, go to: dollystarfoundation.com or email info@dollystarfoundation.com.
To learn more about Oakwood Creative Care, go to: oakwoodcreativecare.org or call 480-464-1061.
