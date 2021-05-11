It took fast-growing Amazon quite a while to open its first Mesa distribution center, with the online giant finally opening a facility near Falcon Field near the end of 2019.
It must be going well, as Amazon is already lining up its second Mesa operation — this one on the north end of Eastmark, close to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Two and a half months ago, plans
for “Project Javelina” were submitted to the city.
Though the company likely to operate there is mostly veiled in the submission, “Amazon Hub” appears on the plan twice, below a sketch of “package pickup and return” and “customer service” entrances.
“I’m not able to speak to Amazon’s future business roadmap,” said Lisa Guinn, an Amazon spokeswoman, when the Tribune asked about Project Javelina’s construction timeline.
Similarly, Councilman Kevin Thompson, who represents District 6, said “I can neither confirm nor deny the project,” when asked about Amazon’s Project Javelina.
According to the project description in a February “pre-submittal checklist” for Project Javelina, “The proposed project is part of the DMB/Eastmark Development and is located at the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Everton Terrace.”
Located between Apple’s data center and South Ellsworth Road, the 47 acres are part of Eastmark’s Development Unit 5, which has approved zoning for “office, industrial and warehouse uses.”
The plan describes a one-story building of just over 180,000 square feet, similar in size to the Falcon Field Amazon facility at 3115 N. Higley Road.
Where the Falcon Field Amazon hub is just off the north side of Loop 202, Project Javelina is near where the southeast corner of the Loop 202 hits the expanding State Route 24.
“Proposed facility is being designed for package delivery service, with two anticipated shifts working days and evenings and a possible third shift added at peak season,” according to the submission. It describes space for truck and van parking, with “separate entrances along Elliot Road and Everton Terrace.”
On May 4, DLR Group submitted plans for Project Javelina to the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, along with a payment of $10,405 in fees.
The owner is listed as Seefried Industrial Properties, which, according to its website, is “a longtime Amazon development and project management partner.”
Also according to its website, the national company has a nearly identical project in Memphis: “The state-of-the-art building will encompass 181,500 square feet and serve as a package delivery center for the tenant, which Seefried describes only as one of the world’s largest e-commerce retailers.
“While Seefried has not disclosed the specifics about the tenant, all signs point to Amazon as the unidentified future occupant ... Seefried completed the development of an 850,000-square-foot fulfillment center for Amazon on New Allen Road (also in Memphis) in the fourth quarter of 2020.”
The May 4 case submitted to the Mesa Planning and Zoning Department is listed as “in review.”
