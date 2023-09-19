Amazon founder may fund preschool in Mesa

Mesa Public Schools is negotiating to host one of the first Bezos Academy preschools in Arizona following the Governing Board’s unanimous vote Sept. 12 to approve a “preschool leasing program” with the philanthropic school network funded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.
In 2018, the Amazon founder committed $2 billion to create a national network of tuition-free Montessori-inspired preschools in underprivileged communities.
The first Bezos Academy opened in 2020 and there are 30 in five states.
The preschool network partners with host organizations, which provide free space for the schools while Bezos Academy operates the programs at no cost to the host.
MPS Superintendent Andi Fourlis told the board that she learned last spring the Bezos Academy was interested in expanding to Arizona.
In June, district representatives attended a community meeting with the organization.
Fourlis said the full-day, year-round model at no cost to parents or MPS appealed to the district and “sounded a little too good to be true.”
The Bezos Academy website states that the organization seeks facilities with three to five classrooms, totaling 4,000 to 9,000 square feet.
The district expressed interest in serving as a host, Fourlis said, and the philanthropy said yes after evaluating the district’s sites.
MPS already has a robust offering of preschools, with four different programs housed in 90 classrooms at 44 sites.
There are fees for the MPS preschool programs, though a district website states scholarships are available for some students.
The federally funded Head Start program also offers free preschool programs for low income families.
Board member Dr. Joe O’Reilly, who attended the meeting with Bezos Academy, said MPS would not have to provide food services, as the Bezos Academy provides its own.
Multiple board members before the vote highlighted the benefits for parents of an all-day preschool that runs through the summer.
O’Reilly said hosting the preschool “would be very beneficial for our district … for preparing students to come to us.”
In response to questions from board member Rachel Walden, Fourlis said the Bezos Academy program would be licensed by the State of Arizona.
Fourlis also told the board the district would house the Bezos preschool in surplus space, so the program would not displace any active classrooms.
The Bezos Academy says it prioritizes partnerships with hosts in lower income areas where there are disparities in the number of children ages 3 to 5 and seats available in preschool programs.
To be eligible for admission, families must fall below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level.
Admissions to Bezos Academies are by lottery, with preference given to homeless children or children in foster care.
Fourlis said that after Bezos Academy said yes to MPS, the district issued a Request for Proposals for a “community preschool lease program” to see if any other organizations were interested in offering what Bezos Academy proposed.
The Bezos Academy was the only respondent.
Fourlis said that once the district hammers out the details of an agreement, she will bring the contract back to the board.
In a video on the Bezos Academy website, Bezos says he was raised by a young mother in Albuquerque, and he credits his experience in a Montessori preschool with giving him a strong start in life.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index currently lists Bezos as the third-richest person in the world with a $165 billion net worth.
The Bezos Academy website states that its mission is to “nurture the potential in every child to become a creative leader, original thinker and lifelong learner by increasing access to early childhood education in under-resourced communities.”
The organization cites “more than 50 years of research has proven that high-quality preschool has advantages for young children and their families.”
