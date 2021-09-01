Alice Cooper is almost literally “the grandfather of shock rock.”
The grandfather part is legit, as he had Desiree, his 1-year-old granddaughter, on his lap during an interview.
Now 73, Vincent Furnier started shocking audiences with a mixture of hard rock and wild stage antics (like a mock guillotine) more than a half-century ago.
Alice Cooper (now his legal name) rocked out at live shows multiple nights a week since launching the band in Glendale in 1964, pausing only to get sober in the mid-1980s, after soaking himself in alcohol for decades.
After his system was shocked by the live-concert lockdown of the pandemic, Alice Cooper is ready to rock out once again.
“We’re at the starting gate,” he said last week, from his Phoenix home. “We go back on tour Sept. 17, for 25 shows. Then, after Christmas break, we’ll be back out for our next run of six-to-seven months.”
The west side native will sharpen his chops at an East Valley show.
On Sept. 3, two weeks before playing the 5,000-seat Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, Alice Cooper will play a free show in Mesa.
The 5:30 p.m. show is a grand opening for the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Center at 122 N. Country Club Drive, where kids have been taking music, art and dance lessons since the center opened two months ago.
The event will feature performances by the Joeys, Japhar Pullen, Moon Racer with Djimon, Solid Rock Dancers and several teen musicians from the Alice Cooper Rock Teen Center, in Phoenix.
The show also kicks off the annual Proof is in the Pudding contest.
Alice Cooper’s Proof is in the Pudding is a contest, with the winner landing a slot to open for Alice at his annual Christmas Pudding concert/fundraiser Dec. 4 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.
Though the competition also paused for the pandemic last year, typically scores of bands and soloists join the competition. After the kickoff at the new Mesa teen center, the competition will continue over the next few months at venues around the Valley, including the Mesa Arts Center.
Since the professional musicians he tours with are spread out from Nashville to Switzerland, Cooper will be backed at the Mesa show by some of the more polished musicians from his teen centers.
They’ll play hits like “School’s Out” and “I’m 18,” plus some covers of his rock-and-roll friends.
“We stay within the Beatles-Stones classic rock stuff,” Cooper said.
If he was 18 again, ready to start a band in 2021, what would Alice Cooper do?
“Knowing what I know now, I would make the band sit and listen to Beatles songs. And then I would make them listen to the Yardbirds and the Who,” he said without hesitating. “And I would say, ‘OK, now let’s find something in between’...That’s what the Alice Cooper band did. And we threw in some ‘West Side Story,’ a little John Barry James Bond theme. We let a lot of things influence us.”
It worked out pretty well.
Alice Cooper has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Unlike Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and others from his party crowd, Cooper lived to enjoy his acclaim. Those others called their informal drinking club “The Hollywood Vampires,” a name Cooper uses for an all-star band featuring actor-rocker Johnny Depp and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.
Cooper said he was headed down the same path to an early coffin.
“I had to quit everything,” he said, reflecting on nearly four decades of sobriety. “Never tried to slow down. If I got into a hospital, I was not going to slow down — I was going to quit. That was 39 years ago.
“I was throwing up blood in the morning. A doctor said, ‘I would give you another month before you join your buddies.’”
Cooper had been in the audience of enough rock-star funerals — and didn’t want to headline one.
“I came out of the hospital and never had another thought about drinking. Or drugs. God performed a miracle. He said, ‘I’m going to move this out of your life.’”
After drying out and getting used to being sober, Cooper started touring again.
Where some rockers love to hit the road to get away from their spouses, Alice Cooper takes his wife with him: Sheryl Goddard, a dancer-choreographer, has been part of his act for years. The two have three adult children, daughters Sonora and Calico and son Dashiell, who followed his father’s footsteps as a rocker and fronts the band CO-OP.
What advice did Alice Cooper give his son?
“I told him, ‘The most important thing I can teach you is have an incredibly good Plan B.’ Not everyone's going to make it in music,” Cooper reflect. “In fact, very few people make it in music.”
Asked what his own backup plan was, back in the Sixties, Cooper laughed.
“We had no Plan B!” he shouted. “We quit college and went to LA. We were not going to stop till we made it.”
