The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers are looking for five kids over 10 for free lessons in horsemanship.
Twice a year, the Rangers choose four or five students for the free horseback riding lessons.
They will also be introduced to caring for an animal, saddling and riding but mostly safety around horses. This program has been ongoing in Apache Junction for over 10 years.
The students will be chosen from essays they submit explaining why they would like to be selected.
The essays should include their name, age, something about themselves. The essays only need to be a couple pages long, the Rangers said.
Essays also must include contact information and a parent or guardian contact number.
The applicants’ essays will be read by a panel of judges composed of AJ Mounted Rangers. There is no charge for the lessons or any supplies be provided during the lessons. All activities and lessons will be funded by the AJ Mounted Rangers.
The classes will be held once a week on Saturday mornings for four months at Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue, 288 West Smoketree St., Apache Junction.
Essays should be mailed or emailed to: AJ Mounted Rangers, P.O. Box 699, Apache Junction, Arizona, 85117. Email to: captain.ajmr.2022@gmail.com.
The deadline is Aug. 15.
“If we receive more good candidates we will start a wait list for the second session of lessons,” a spokesman said. “This is a great opportunity to learn about these beautiful animals, meet new friends and have some fun. The lessons start again in September.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.