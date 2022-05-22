Public board votes usually pass without fanfare, but the audience inside a conference room at the Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport started clapping spontaneously a few moments after its directors voted on a contract May 17.
The vote in question approved a 40-year lease with Gulfstream Aerospace for 18 acres on the east side of the airport, where the business jet maker plans to build a 225,000-square-foot, $100 million hangar adjacent to the runway.
Gulfstream Vice President Joe Rivera told the board that the Mesa hangar will be the company’s new West Coast service hub, where Gulfstream jet owners can send their planes for tune ups and “every solution to maintenance requirements for our customers in every region.”
Gulfstream is a major player in the business jet market and airport staff appeared energized to have the company associated with the airport.
“If you have to have an executive jet manufacturer in your family, Gulfstream’s the one that you want to have,” Airport Director J. Brian O’Neil said before the vote.
Modern business jets are increasingly high-tech, powerful and large – one of the reasons Gulfstream is building a new facility in Mesa, Rivera said.
Gulfstream’s latest model costs roughly $60 million and can fly from Los Angeles to Shanghai at Mach .925. The 13-passenger planes offer luxurious amenities, including a full kitchen, couches and seats that turn into beds.
The planned Mesa facility will be large enough to hold roughly 14 of the company’s sky limousines while they undergo maintenance, repair and overhaul.
Rivera noted that the planned maintenance hangar was designed in a way that the company could double the existing space in a future phase with relative ease.
Gateway Airport Business Development Director Shea Joachim called the deal the “largest single private investment in the airport’s history.”
He added that the Gulfstream hangar will be “the first significant development on the east side of the airport to really kick off what we hope will be a really dynamic future on the east side.”
Gulfstream had been in talks with Gateway since 2018. The company was looking for alternatives to its Long Beach, California, maintenance hub, which Rivera said the company had started to outgrow.
He said Gulfstream considered 35 to 40 airports for its new West Coast hub before landing on Gateway.
He attributed the decision to “our ability to hire locally, our ability to develop locally, the school infrastructures, and the collaboration with the city and the airport.”
Gulfstream started aircraft maintenance operations out of a leased hangar earlier this year, and has already hired 68 employees.
“We like to establish a beachhead to start to hire staff,” he said, reporting to the board that the company is looking to hire 60 more employees. Rivera added that 98% of its new staff were hired locally.
The company plans to stay in the leased hangar until the new building is ready for service.
In explaining the company’s selection of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, the aerospace executive cited a partnership with the local community college, which will help the company recruit skilled workers.
“A lot of credit goes to the Chandler-Gilbert Community College,” Rivera said. “Today, we have a flight safety course going on. They’re teaching specifically our G650 (model jet) course to local students, our local employees, a lot of kids in school. … That’s a win-win for all of us.”
By the terms of the deal, Gulfstream will pay the airport authority $446,121 per year to lease the land. For its part, the airport – in partnership with the city of Mesa – must complete infrastructure improvements to the site by April of 2023, including roadways, utilities and a taxiway connecting the parcel to the runway.
After the vote, the chair of the airport board, Mesa Mayor John Giles, thanked the company for its local partnerships.
“Years of work is coming to a crescendo today,” Giles said. “I’m particularly excited about the way that Gulfstream is coming and being a part of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.