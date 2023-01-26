The state agency that oversees funding for land and construction of new school buildings in Arizona has approved over $70 million to Queen Creek Unified School District for land purchases and new school buildings.
The School Facilities Oversight Board authorized $59.1-million dollars be allocated for new school buildings, expansions and additions, including the biggest ticket item – $27.8 million to build a new elementary school. Another $11.2 was approved to buy 11.4 acres for it.
The 90,000-square-foot school, thought to be the largest elementary in Arizona, will be built “somewhere in the Eastmark area, not specifically certain yet,” Queen Creek school board member James Knox said, adding it will be accommodate 1,000 students.
“In Eastmark,” he said, “this is the last opportunity to do anything in that area.”
The board also allocated $10.1-million to the district for a combined 33,000 additional square feet at Gateway Polytechnic Academy, a K-6 school, and Schnepf Elementary, which together will accommodate an additional 365 students in all.
More than $21-million is targeted for 65,000 square feet of new space at the Eastmark and Crismon high school buildings. That space will be developed for junior high students who take classes in those buildings. The expansion will accommodate an additional 650 students.
The board’s allocation is especially significant for Queen Creek Unified because voters have rejected bond measures in the last two years to fund additional facilities to accommodate soaring student enrollment. The most bond proposal had sought $198 million.
State officials say that given Queen Creek’s demonstrated lack of support for tax increases of any kind, the QCUSD Governing Board is facing a challenging task.
“I have experience building schools in a time of hyper-growth prior to the Great Recession. I thought it was difficult then but what Queen Creek is faced with this even more difficult,” said Scott Thompson, a Facilities Oversight Board member and Mesa Public Schools assistant superintendent.
“What they have accomplished with limited dollars has been amazing.”
Thompson added, “Great work has been done by both the SFOB and the Legislature to address existing building needs as well as new construction. Unfortunately, with the recent increase in inflation costs and supply chain issues, I fear our efforts are still falling short of providing schools with what they need.”
Queen Creek has other requests before the board to added 200,000 square feet of elementary and high school space for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 fiscal years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.