ADOT slates hearing on closed part of Apache Trail

The Arizona Department of Transportation has set a meeting to get ideas on what to do about a long-closed 7-mile stretch of Apache Trail between the Fish Creek Hill Overlook and Apache Lake Marina Road.
ADOT to host the public meeting as part of the SR 88 Study from milepost 222 to 229 at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 City of Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
Noting the road has been closed “due to extensive damage resulting from a wildfire and large storm events,” ADOT said its study covers a variety of issues – including reopening the road.
The road was closed in 2020 because floodwaters from a fire-scarred piece of Tonto National Forest tore pieces of the road to shreds.
In June 2020, the human-caused Woodbury Fire consumed almost 124,000 acres of the Tonto National Forest.
In September a storm dumped some 5 inches of rain onto the fire scar and the runoff ravaged 14 miles of the unpaved road, although half was later restored.
Access to Apache Lake from the East Valley now requires people to drive first to Globe so they can reach it via the Apache Trail from the northeast.
Thousands of East Valley residents and others have been demanding that the state repair the wildly scenic but admittedly primitive road that serves as the shortest link from the Valley to Roosevelt Lake.
That outcry prompted the Legislature last year to approve funding for the study.
ADOT said it is trying to “determine the feasibility of reopening SR 88 to vehicles, identify potential improvements and their cost, and improve the resilience of this roadway to future storm events.”
As part of the meeting, a presentation will be shown and ADOT and technical staff will be available to answer questions. Those attending will also be able to provide comments.
ADOT also is accepting comments until Sept. 15 on what should be done.
Comments can be mailed to: SR 88 Study, c/o Marshall Hayes, Logan Simpson, 51 W. Third St., Suite 450, Tempe, AZ 85281 or emailed to mhayes@logansimpson.com.
SR 88 is located within ADOT easement on U.S. Forest Service lands managed by the Tonto National Forest and has been designated as a historic and scenic road and National Forest Scenic Byway.
