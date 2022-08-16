The Arizona Department of Transportation opened another stretch of the relatively new State Route 24 in east Mesa with a four-mile stretch between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line.
The move makes it a little easier to travel between Queen Creek and Mesa, but ADOT said the $77 million extension of SR 24 “was constructed as an interim four-lane expressway to provide drivers with a much-anticipated new local route to help ease traffic demands in a growing area.
Construction started in November 2020.
The SR 24 extension is not designed to operate as a freeway. In addition to traffic signals at intersections, the new roadway’s speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
In April, crews opened the first mile of the project between Ellsworth and Williams Field roads as part of an agreement with Mesa and the operators of the nearby Bell Bank Park, a new sports and entertainment complex.
“Getting us to this point has taken a great deal of partnership between ADOT, the city of Mesa, the Maricopa Association of Governments and its member communities, as well as the Federal Highway Administration and Pinal County,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski.
Key features of the SR 24 project are not limited to the roadway.
Crews also have constructed a regional storm water drainage channel parallel to the north side of the roadway.
In addition to intersections at Williams Field Road, Signal Butte Road, Meridian Road and Ironwood Drive, SR 24 has on- and off-ramp connections at Ellsworth Road. The roadway also crosses over Mountain Road.
The city of Mesa is working to complete the Signal Butte Road interchange, set to open in 2023, which will connect SR 24 to an extended Signal Butte Road.
While that construction takes place, drivers exiting SR 24 at Williams Field Road can access Signal Butte north of the new expressway.
Meridian Road’s access is limited to and from the area south of SR 24, since the road does not extend north of the highway.
The first section of SR 24, also called Gateway Freeway, opened between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Ellsworth Road in spring 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.