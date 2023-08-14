Active MPS Parent-Realtor named to Governing Board

A Mesa Realtor and mother of three current Mesa Public Schools students has been appointed to the Governing Board vacancy.
Courtney Davis was appointed by County Superintendent of Schools Steve Watson to replace Lara Salmon Ellingson, who resigned because she wanted a job with the district and could not retain her board seat.
Davis belongs to parent or booster organizations at all three levels of the district’s school system – Emerson Elementary, Carson Junior High and Westwood High – and has been an active MPS parent for 15 years.
A Realtor since 2001 who attended and graduated from MPS schools, she also was a member of the district-wide Mesa Parent Council.
She said she even helped Roosevelt Elementary set up a PTO and assisted Red Mountain High and Post Junior High parents create booster clubs – a reflection, she said, of “my commitment to community engagement and collaboration.”
Davis organized and manages the Westwood’s Warrior Parent Booster Club, according to her resume, and also was president of the Westwood Little League from 2014-18.
At the Little League, she coordinated a grant with the Arizona Diamondbacks for uniforms, assisted in scholarship programs for kids who couldn’t afford membership fees and performed a number of duties related to the league’s operation.
In her application for the vacancy, Davis said that as a mother of three students, “I have a personal stake in the quality of education provided by Mesa Public Schools.
“I am committed to ensuring that all students have access to an inclusive, engaging, and excellent education that prepares them for their future endeavors,” she wrote. “I believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.
“I have a deep appreciation for the unique strengths and challenges that our community faces. I am familiar with the diverse demographics, cultural heritage, and aspirations of our residents. Serving on the school board would allow me to leverage this understanding to make informed decisions that align with the needs and values of our community.”
During the pandemic, Davis made visits with administrators to Westwood High students’ homes, which she said gave her “a deeper understanding of the diverse circumstances and backgrounds of individual students.”
Davis said her vision for education in Mesa “is to foster an educational environment that prioritizes the best interests of every school.”
She said she wants to bridge any gap “that may exist” in the district, noting:
“Mesa’s diverse population is one of the many reasons why I am drawn to it, and I firmly believe that celebrating and embracing this diversity is key to unlocking the full potential of our educational system. By promoting inclusivity, equity, and cultural understanding, we can create a supportive environment where every student feels valued, understood, and empowered to succeed.
“Additionally, I envision a school district that embraces innovation and prepares students for the challenges of the future.
“With the rapid advancement of technology and the changing landscape of the workforce, it is crucial that our schools provide students with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to thrive in the 21st century. This includes promoting critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and digital literacy.”
Indicating she intends to champion “strong partnerships with parents, teachers, administrators, and the wider community,” collaboration and open communication and “actively involving stakeholders in the decision-making processes ,” Davis said she intends to use those principles to “maximize the potential for success in each school.
“I am committed to advocating for these principles and working towards a district that provides every student with a high-quality, inclusive, and future-ready education.”
Davis’ term will run through December 2024 and she would have to seek election next year to a full four-year term beyond then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.