A.T. Still University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa has named Dr. Valerie Sheridan its new dean.
“Dr. Sheridan has demonstrated a commitment to and command of osteopathic medical education throughout her distinguished career, including the last five years as part of ATSU-SOMA’s administration,” said university President Craig Phelps. “Her leadership and expertise will service ATSU-SOMA well.”
Established in 1892, A.T. Still University of Health Sciences is the nation’s first college of osteopathic medicine and has evolved into a leading university of health sciences
Its School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, established in 2006, comprises a team of clinicians and educators who partner with community health centers across the United States to place students in clinical settings within their second year of study.
Sheridan received her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Michigan State University in 1991.
She has completed numerous postgraduate certifications in various surgical procedures as well as multiple leadership programs, including two year-long programs: the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Health Policy Fellowship and the Costin Institute for Osteopathic Medical Educators.
She is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery and is a diplomat of the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners.
“I am honored to serve as dean of ATSU-SOMA,” Sheridan said. “As the landscape of today’s healthcare continually changes, educating tomorrow’s physicians is an important endeavor to ensure quality healthcare is provided to all. I embrace the opportunity to advance ATSU-SOMA with innovative, learning-centered ideas to achieve the highest level of excellence in execution of our mission.”
Sheridan is active in professional organizations, most notably the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and served as president in 2014-15.
Last year, she was inducted as an ACOS Distinguished Fellow, a distinction reserved for the best of the osteopathic surgical profession and conferred upon ACOS Fellows in recognition of their long-standing commitment to the practice of surgery, engagement with the college, surgical teaching, authorship of professional papers, and participation in local, state, and national organizations.
She is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and vice chair of the Osteopathic Recognition Committee of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Sheridan also is a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and participates in missions and church activities.
Prior to joining A.T. Still as assistant dean for clinical education, assessments, and outcomes, Sheridan had clinical appointments at Michigan State University and Midwestern University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.