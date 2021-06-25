Whether working with food or a blank canvas, chef-artist Winston Harrell cooks up some fascinating creations.
He likes to call himself “a chef with a heart for art.”
From 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Harrell’s art will be on display at Jarrod’s Coffee and Tea House, 154 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa.
“Artist Winston” enjoys creating animation, book cover designs, children’s art and figurative artwork.
Residents of Brookdale Senior Living Solutions know him as “Chef Winston,” where he takes his job seriously.
“As the evening culinary team leader it is my responsibility to make sure that quality nutritious meals are executed daily,” he said.
On nights and weekends, he is a freelance graphic artist, doing everything from “freestyle” to computer art.
“I work with numerous clients to solve design problems such as creating business cards, logo creation, cell icons and personal art for home decor. It is a job that I take great pride in,” he said. “My illustrative style is unique and different. I am one of the few designers that can
create a free hand drawing and create a digital design.”
Born in Oceanside, California, in 1958, he moved with his family to Chicago, where he fell in love with art at 12.
“In 1970, I participated in Mayor Daley’s summer Youth Program. The program focused on teaching neighborhood inner city youth the value of art through the creations of murals,” he recalled.
He later took a two-year correspondence course for commercial art through Art Instruction Schools of Minneapolis, “where I learned the basic principles of art and illustration.”
Flipping to sear both sides of his creative mind, he learned culinary art at Le Cordon Bleu of Chicago, graduating in 1997.
A decade later, he studied digital art and graphic design at Westwood College in Atlanta.
Heading west, Harrell landed in Mesa, first working as a cook at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill before transitioning to senior living facilities.
To see more of the chef with a heart for art’s work, visit chefontherun.artstation.com. ′
