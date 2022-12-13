The 2022-23 school year at Mesa Public Schools started on a high note when the Governing Board voted in September to put a $32 million windfall from the state toward teacher and staff raises.
The raises, paid for out of a $1 billion surplus in state revenues, generated jubilation from teachers and board members as it was hoped the raises would help the district retain and attract quality staff.
But heading into winter break, the prospect of a showdown in the state Legislature next year that could claw back that extra funding and more is worrying district leaders.
When the state legislature approved enlarged funding for school districts earlier this year, it didn’t raise the Aggregate Expenditure Limit at the time, which is necessary for districts to spend the approved funds.
Charter schools, which were established after the 1980 law creating the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, are not affected by the state spending cap.
If the Legislature doesn’t agree to lift the spending cap by March 1, Mesa Public Schools will have to begin cutting 17.5%, or $88 million, from the current school year’s budget, according to MPS Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson.
Other East Valley districts also have millions at stake. Gilbert Public Schools stands to lose close to $40 million in spending power and Chandler Unified $54 million.
Gov. Doug Ducey last week said he had other matters for the Legislature to consider before he would call a special session to consider waiving the cap for the current school year.
Waiver supporters claim they have the necessary votes for the two-thirds majority in both chambers required to waive the cap, but Ducey’s aides say he also wants the Legislature to increase funding for private school vouchers.
Asked if the spending cap could result in job cuts at MPS, Thompson wrote in an email, “Our budget is 87% staffing. It would be unlikely we could continue to operate without addressing staffing changes in some way.”
Thompson said the timing is bad for personnel reductions in schools because “there is currently a staffing shortage in all aspects of our district.”
“From teachers to custodians, we are often asking staff to take on extra work to fill in the gaps created by open positions,” he said.
Thompson worried that damage is already being done to retention and recruitment efforts.
“This is a very difficult environment to even start discussing this issue,” Thompson said. “We need our folks focused on taking care of our students, not on their next paycheck. We are concerned the uncertainty caused by this conversation could lead to staff potentially looking for new jobs.”
“Because of these challenges, we hope the Governor and the Legislature will live up to their promise to address this issue in a special session before the end of the year,” he said.
Mesa Education Association President Kelly Berg said last school year’s brush with the aggregate spending limit, when the Legislature waived the cap just weeks ahead of the March 1 deadline, raised awareness of the issue among Mesa teachers,
“It’s on our radar for sure,” Berg wrote. “We will make a similar effort as we did last year, if needed, to bring awareness and educate our communities as to why it needs to not only be addressed, but fixed.”
Berg was alluding to calls by some for the state to eliminate the AEL altogether, so the cap would not have to be addressed each year.
“My hope would be the deciding legislative session would remove the cap instead of a one-year fix,” she said.
Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, a Mesa teacher who chairs the House Education Committee, told Capitol Media Services that Gov. Doug Ducey committed to calling a special session if lawmakers had the votes and a lawsuit involving a voter approved tax hike for education was resolved.
She and other lawmakers say those conditions have been met.
Proponents of raising the cap want the Legislature to deal with it now when Ducey and the lawmakers who passed the school funding increase are still in office. They worry tackling the issue with a new Legislature under a new governor is more likely to lead to stalemate.
Among the new leadership in the Republican-controlled Legislature, Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, voted against the waiver for 2021-22.
