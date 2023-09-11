851 apartments, 30 acres of retail proposed here

The owners of a 60-acre parcel on the northeast corner of the Southern Avenue and Signal Butte in east Mesa submitted plans last month for a master-planned mixed-use development with 851 residential units and 250,000 square feet of commercial space.
The so-called Medina Station development is slated for land purchased at an Arizona State Land Department auction in 2021 for $13.5 million.
The land is currently part of Maricopa County, though owner Bela Flor Communities is applying for annexation to Mesa concurrently with rezoning and site plan review.
About 30 acres of Medina Station are slated for a commercial center with about 16 stores and restaurants, including five drive-thru eateries, Chick-Fil-A among them.
Vivo Partners, developer of the commercial portion of Medina Station, would not disclose the prospective anchor tenant. But an attorney for the landowner told city planners during the pre-submittal meeting in July that Target was planning to anchor the development.
Mesa planners said in the meeting that they want a development agreement with Bela Flor as part of the rezoning and annexation.
They said the agreement would include a limit on the number of drive-thrus allowed in the commercial portion of Medina Station and guarantees on the balance between commercial and residential in order “to get a true mixed-use development,” a planner said.
Bela Flor is seeking reductions in the required number of parking spaces for the multifamily housing as well as an increase in the maximum building height to 60 feet.
Described as a “horizontal mixed-use development” in Bela Flor’s submittal documents, half the site would be a shopping center and the rest would be apartments.
The residential portion will include two apartment communities and one 55-plus independent living apartment building.
Greystar Worldwide is developing the 5-acre, 55-plus apartments, and Hawkins Companies is developing the two all-age multi-family communities spread across 24 acres, which will include 11 buildings of three and four stories.
“The vision for Medina Station’s residential complexes is to create a unique living experience that blends convenience, sustainability and community,” Hawkins Development Partner Ryan Manteuffel wrote in an email.
“Differentiating features will include eco-friendly design elements, a focus on shared spaces, recreational facilities and integration of retail spaces that cater to residents’ daily needs,” he wrote.
Manteuffel said the site’s proximity to U.S. 60 and “abundant employment opportunities” surrounding Eastmark to the south make the site a good fit for multifamily residential.
The projective narrative for the master plan highlights the walkability of the master plan.
City staff emphasized in the presubmittal meeting that they would like the commercial component and the three residential communities to feel cohesive and connected, and Bela Flor said that is its goal.
Medina Station is expected to build out in two phases, with the commercial and most of the residential components rising in the first phase.
“We anticipate welcoming residents to the first phase within an estimated 18 to 24 months from the groundbreaking, with the second phase commencing shortly thereafter, subject to market demand and construction progress,” Manteuffel wrote.
Casey Treadwell, a partner with Vivo, said they were aiming to have the commercial section completed by the end of 2025.
Bela Flor attorney Reese Anderson said in the pre-submittal meeting that the commercial component of the project would likely rise as fast or faster than the residential in order to meet the needs of the anchor.
Treadwell said Medina Station’s commercial center will be “a regional draw.”
“It’s the first thing that people hit coming from the east,” and there’s easy access from the north and south.
Treadwell said Vivo has been working closely with City of Mesa staff on design standards for the development, and city planners have been “very vocal and supportive of what the community wants.”
He said Vivo plans to take the shopping center “to a higher level” with an art program and robust landscaping.
The commercial center will “have gathering spaces that are actually designed for people to get together,” he said.
He added that Vivo is making an effort to recruit full-service restaurants to Medina Station in addition to “best in class quick service” restaurants.
