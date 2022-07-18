Six newcomers and one incumbent have filed to run for two seats on the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The roster of candidates is equally as interesting for who isn’t running as it is for who is as two-term board member and three-time President Jenny Richardson has opted not to run again.
“I’ve served 8 years and I will continue to help and be involved in any way I can,” Richardson said. “I would serve forever if it wasn’t for the campaigning. It’s time to move on and help do other things. It was a good time in my family to run for those 8 years and serve, and I have loved serving.”
Meanwhile, board member Marcie Hutchinson is seeking a second term. She will be joined on the ballot by Ray Deer, Chris Hamlet, Jacob Martinez, Ed Steele, Rachel Walden and J. R. Wright.
Hutchison and her husband Mike have lived in Mesa for 42 years and have two daughters who graduated from Red Mountain High School. She taught history in Arizona for 3 decades, nearly all in Mesa Public Schools and is a seven-year director of the Arizona State University history faculty’s K-12 Initiatives.
Hutchinson also serves on a number of boards, including “ASU’s Melikian Center, the Arizona Council for History Education, the Mesa Public Schools Foundation and Mesa’s i.d.e.a. Museum,” she writes.
Her website says that education provides students with dignity to acquire knowledge, freedom to seize opportunities to lead more fulfilling lives and power to be civic-minded, thus “improving our community.”
“I’ve dedicated my life’s work to public education,” Hutchinson writes. “I believe every kid has a right to a great public education in a safe and healthy school. Students must be served based on their strengths and needs by professional educators and dedicated staff in a fully funded school.”
Wright has lived in Mesa his entire life and says he has “greatly benefitted from my education in Mesa public schools as well as all seven of my children have gone through or going through Mesa Public schools currently.”
Wright lists as his public service experience having been a member of the MPS planning and boundary committees, four years as marketing director for the Mesa Easter pageant, president of the Westwood Booster Club for three years, a decade of volunteer experience as a leader for the Boy Scouts of America, as well as 10 years’ experience as a coach and board member with Westwood Little League.
“What makes me an ideal candidate is that I don’t have any personal agendas. I believe in teachers,” Wright said. “I believe in Mesa Public schools and I believe in working together as a school board to create the very best outcomes for students.
“My business background also has prepared me to analyze budgets and make sound financial decisions that will maximize our taxpayer money in the best interest of students.”
Steele and his wife have lived in Mesa for 34 years. He has been a legislative liaison and currently volunteers at a “non-profit mentoring young men.”
Steele calls his professional training as an engineer a strong qualification for the board, noting, “I will bring a strong ability to analyze the educational programs, systems and components in the district. I will identify and eliminate deficiencies and optimize performance while creating objective metrics to ensure accountability.
“As a successful former business owner for over 13 years, I have the skills to manage people, resources and money to achieve outstanding results. Also, I understand budget and financial concepts and how to get the most out of every dollar. I will be a vigilant custodian of the taxpayers’ money while insisting on transparency to the public,” Steele wrote.
On his campaign website, Steele cites lagging student performance in Language Arts and math in Mesa schools and lays out a plan to improve academic outcomes, which includes revisiting classroom curriculum, restoring parental rights, creating an environment for engagement and fighting for school choice.
Walden, an alumna of Longfellow Elementary, Mesa Junior High and Mesa High School, has lived in Mesa for 31 years. In addition to volunteer work at her church, Weldon cites three years of service on her HOA board and a passion for and knowledge of Mesa schools’ issues as qualifications for her candidacy.
“I have a daughter who started kindergarten last year so I am invested in the quality of education offered in our community,” she said. “I have both the academic and practical background that make me uniquely qualified for the governing board.
“I went to ASU for an undergrad degree in psychology and graduate school for history. I was hired by the university as a teaching assistant and also research assistant. In my corporate career I learned how to create policies to gain efficiencies and navigate government regulations and legal counsel.”
Her multi-media campaign website declares “Academics Builds Confidence,” and says she wants to “restore academics.”
“Math and English Language Arts are the primary drivers of all future learning. Yet, the majority of students are failing in these important subjects.”
She supports the 1776 Curriculum, which “unites us under a shared value system in the pursuit of freedom and the dignity of mankind,” she writes. “America was founded to give the people rights bestowed by God and not earthly kings.”
Martinez is a lifelong Mesa resident and graduate of Mesa Public Schools. “I want to work to ensure our schools lead the state in both academics and opportunity,” Martinez writes. “My dedication to the community ranges far and wide, from owning a small business to serving in the United States Navy.”
Martinez lists as priorities that reducing class sizes, ensuring students are “college, career and community ready.”
He points to the pandemic-shuttered schools as reason to close the digital gap that exists in the schools and also writes about the importance of student mental health in an era of unprecedented school shootings and open-air gun attacks.
He supports student access to and awareness of mental health resources on campus and making schools “a positive place for students.”
Hamlet lists himself on his campaign website as “an 82nd Airborne Army Veteran, single proud father of two, and a soldier in God’s Army.”
He writes that his second child is currently a student in the district and wants nothing but the best education for his child and all children of Mesa.
“I believe we should eliminate politically and philosophically charged teaching practices and customs such as Critical Theory and its progeny such as Critical Race Theory or Critical Gender Theory alongside discriminatory “Social and Emotional Learning” practices. We must radically change the Mesa Portrait of a Graduate to better serve our students.
“I believe we must have some standards of dress for our students. We have allowed our students to become hypersexualized by a continuously relaxed dress code. I don’t believe we should bring back full-on uniforms, however, we ought to encourage a sense of decency.”
His website contains links to other far right social media posts that advocate for supporting Donald J. Trump and for the impeachment of President Joseph R, Biden, Jr.
Deer has lived in Mesa since 2009 and is a member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. He was a governing school board member for Salt River Schools from 2015 to 2017.
He has held volunteer leadership positions for the Boy Scouts of America and served food at New Leaf’s East Valley Men’s Center as well as at the California Welfare Home Storage Center canning food for those in need.
“I believe I am the ideal candidate to be on the Mesa Unified School District Board because I will promote transparency and accountability at all levels within the district,” he writes. “I will also seek to ensure school safety and have high expectations throughout the district.”
A 12-year veteran teacher in both Los Angeles and Mesa, he is an associate judge for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and a pro tem judge for the Gila River Indian Community, Tonto Apache Tribe, and the Yavapai Apache Tribe. He holds a masters degree in education from National University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University at Long Beach.”
