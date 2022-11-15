Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities has granted 51 Mesa teachers their wishes, giving each $2,500 to make them come true.
The Mesa teachers are among 400 elementary and secondary educators statewide to benefit from the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of “honoring, supporting and celebrating educators,” organizers said.
Presented by Salt River Project, the overall batch of awards means that “nearly 212,000 students across 321 schools and 95 districts will be positively impacted by their teachers’ wishes with this year’s group” which collectively represents “more than 5,300 years of experience in the classroom,” they said.
Recipients included people teaching the arts to science, both gifted and special education, and languages and life skills amongst a diverse group of subjects.
“The 400 wishes granted will benefit teachers who will aim to enrich the lives of their students through technology improvements, addition of educational programs and fitness equipment and much more,” organizers said.
Randal Norton, Fiesta Bowl board chair, added, “Teachers are truly selfless individuals who help shape the futures of our students here in Arizona and we are proud to play a part in supporting our teachers to do more in the classroom for the leaders of tomorrow.”
Kory Raftery, manager of external affairs at Palo Verde, said the winners “are inspiring tomorrow’s leaders both inside and outside of the classroom.”
Created in 2016, the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program grants classroom wishes to Arizona teachers. Public and charter school K-12 teachers across the state are invited to apply each fall with the recipients verified and selected by a random drawing.
This year’s $1 million total donation brings the Wishes for Teachers’ seven-year cumulative grant total to $5.7 million awarded to 1,600 teachers, impacting more than 700,000 students across Arizona.
“Providing teachers with the tools and resources they need benefits Arizona’s children. Partnering with the Fiesta Bowl on the Wishes for Teachers campaign is one of the many ways SRP supports teachers,” said Andrea Moreno, program manager of SRP Community Stewardship.
Here are the Mesa winners and what they intend to buy for their classroom and students:
Andrea Becker, self-contained Autism Angels teacher at Salk Elementary, sensory equipment for her students.
Steve Bernasek, diesel tech teacher at the East Valley Institute of Technology, new AV equipment.
Talia Bitter, English and special education teacher at Desert Ridge High, sensory furniture.
John Boggess, counselor at Kerr Elementary, classroom makeover with updated supplies and furniture.
Jessie Boyd, physical education teacher at Augusta Ranch, new PE equipment.
Justin Cantrell, science teacher at Desert Ridge Junior High, a pair of low-friction track sets to study physics.
Samantha Chin, art teacher at Rhodes Junior High, supplies.
Jaime Clemens, counselor at Edison Elementary, sensory equipment for classroom.
Rachel Collay, English teacher at Westwood, water bottle filling station.
Carrie Collins Kitchell, gifted and talented education teacher at Las Sendas Elementary, 3D printer and supplies.
James Cuocci, physical education teacher at Las Sendas Elementary, new PE equipment.
Rachel Cupryk, English teacher at Red Mountain High, new books.
Lydia Donahue, special education teacher at Edison Elementary, tablets for classroom.
Chris Donlon, orchestra and mariachi teacher at Franklin at Brimhall Elementary, new instruments.
Tanya Dunlap, math teacher at Harris Elementary, resources centered on Spatial Thinking.
David Fukayama, physical education teacher at Hermosa Vista, new PE equipment.
Gema Gallardo, physical education teacher at Guerrero Elementary, coated outdoor picnic table and a class set of “The Bee Book.”
Katie Gardner, activities principal at Westwood, update auditorium lobby.
Anne Greer, English teacher at Mountain View, new books.
Marjorie Gutierrez, irst grade teacher at Edison, furniture focused on class collaboration.
Anita Jo Harder, seventh grade math special education teacher at Carson Junior High, flexible seating options for students.
Melissa Iglesias, a music teacher at Liberty Arts Academy , will purchase risers for their music class.
Cameron Johnson, a special education teacher at Skyline, new technology equipment.
Sherie Kent, music teacher at Mendoza Elementary, 100 sets of Jiozermi Mallets for music class.
Jessica Knapp, second grade teacher at Hale Elementary, flexible seating options for students.
Jessica Kowalski, math teacher at Brinton Elementary flexible seating options for students.
Yuki Kuno, amusic and band teacher at Jefferson Elementary, a new trombone.
Amy Laine, English teacher at Highland Junior High, flexible seating options for students.
Heather Land, a literature teacher at Mountain View High School , will purchase new furniture for their classroom.
Marie Lombardi, STEM teacher at Las Sendas Elementary, STEM resources.
Renata Luz Hoxsie, Spanish teacher at Heritage Academy, reading materials in Spanish.
Emily Mark, social studies teacher at Imagine Schools, a more inclusive classroom library.
Mike Montes, physical education teacher at Falcon Hill Elementary, new sports equipment.
Misty Morgan, science teacher at Stapley Junior High, new tables for classroom.
Sofía Murphy, kindergarten teacher at Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Eastmark , new furniture and sensory equipment.
Lori Nelson, librarian at Fremont Junior High School, windmill generator kits and a class set of “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind” books.
Alana Potts, fourth grade teacher at Lowell Elementary, STEM resources and flexible seating options for students.
Mindy Przeor, physical education teacher at Mountain View, update the girls’ locker room.
Rachel Redd, first grade teacher at MacArthur Elementary, guided reading level books.
Bryan Rice, physical education teacher at Red Mountain High, new equipment for weight room.
Kelly Richardson, physical education teacher at Liberty Arts Academy, new equipment for PE class.
Laura Saggau, music teacher at Augusta Ranch Elementary, more xylophones to allow each student to have their own instrument.
Guadalupe Sanchez, first grade teacher at Emerson Elementary, flexible seating for students and math resources.
Angela Skillman, special education teacher at Boulder Creek Elementary, a sensory room for students.
Julie Smith, Title I specialist at Carson Junior High, reward incentives for students exhibiting positive behavior.
Courtney Teatro, physical education teacher at Stevenson Elementary, new equipment for PE class.
Linda Tomblin, kindergarten teacher at Hale Elementary, new technology for classroom.
Jeri Vanyek, physical education teacher at Field Elementary, new equipment for PE class.
Gabriella Vetro, speech therapy teacher at Harris Elementary, a communication board for the playground.
Janelle Wiesner, first grade teacher at Silver Valley Elementary, new furniture forclassroom.
Kathy Wooton, computer science and cybersecurity teacher at Red, a “Cyber Cave” to focus on cybersecurity.
