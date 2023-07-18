49 seek MPS Governing Board seat

A nonprofit leader who is the namesake of a Mesa elementary school, a lawyer who played Jesus in the Mesa Temple’s annual Easter pageant and a chiropractor are among the 49 people who applied to fill the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board seat vacated by Lara Ellingson in May.
The groundswell of interest in filling the seat gives Maricopa County School Superintendent Steve Watson no shortage of options as he considers who to appoint to serve out the year-and-a-half left on her term.
Ellingson tendered her resignation to the board in order to interview for a kindergarten teaching job with the district, a position she has subsequently accepted. Conflict of interest rules prevented her from holding both jobs, although board members are not paid.
As part of the process for filling a vacancy, the MPS Governing Board was permitted to submit three suggested candidates to the county superintendent within 30 days of the vacancy.
Following an open application period in June and ranking of candidates by the current board members, the MPS board forwarded the names of Michael Hughes, Debbie Moncayo and Jacob Martinez to the superintendent.
Applicants could also apply directly to the superintendent’s office, or both.
Tim Sifert, chief communications officer for the county superintendent, said Watson intends to personally interview each applicant.
Those interviews began last week, according to Sifert, who called the number of applications “a high number, but not unheard of” for a board vacancy.
The superintendent is not obligated to select one of the board’s preferred candidates.
Hughes is the CEO of A New Leaf, a nonprofit that offers homeless and domestic violence shelters, youth services and behavioral health counseling.
He previously sat on the MPS Governing Board for 20 years before retiring in 2014 and has served as president of the Arizona School Boards Association.
Hawthorne Elementary was renamed Hughes Elementary in 2018 in honor of Hughes’ contributions to public education.
Moncayo worked as an MPS teacher for over 20 years before serving as a school principal for schools in Mesa, Tempe and Phoenix.
She later served as an administrator for the Roosevelt School District in Phoenix and is currently an adjunct instructor and leadership coach in education for Arizona State University, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Martinez came in third in the seven-way race for the two open seats on the MPS board last November.
A recent graduate of ASU, Martinez plans to attend the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law beginning this fall.
Martinez, a Dobson High grad, was politically active from a young age and has served in many public positions, including board member of the Mesa Historical Museum, vice president of the Mesa Parks & Rec Advisory Committee, School Safety Task Force Member for the Arizona Department of Education and a GenZ/Millennial & Education Advisor for the U.S. Speaker of the House.
The list of applicants who filed letters of interest with the county superintendent include three other losing candidates from the 2022 MPS governing board race: Raymond Deer, Chris Hamlet and Ed Steele.
Watson is a Republican first elected to county superintendent in 2016. According to data posted on the superintendent’s websites, most school board vacancies in Maricopa county since 2017 have been filled in two to four months.
Given the number of applicants and the superintendent’s determination to interview all comers, his decision may come on the later end of that spectrum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.