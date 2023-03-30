Four separate Justice Court rooms currently spread throughout Mesa and Gilbert are moving into a newly built courthouse at Baseline and Mesa roads over the next month.
The areas served by the Southeast Justice Center include parts of Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe and tribal lands.
Of the four Justice Courts moving to the consolidated facility – West Mesa, North Mesa, East Mesa and Highland – three have occupied leased office space not designed for courtrooms on a “temporary” basis since 1991, Maricopa Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis said.
And all of them were “outdated” and difficult to use for staff and court users, Davis said.
The Highland Justice Court on the Gilbert Civic Center campus will be the first court to move.
Officials who toured the new $61 million courthouse last week expressed satisfaction with the combined facility, which was built as an addition to the existing Maricopa County Superior Court building at the location.
“I love how light and bright it is,” said Mesa Council member Jenn Duff, whose district encompasses the new building. “It feels like a good space.”
Duff was among a delegation from Mesa City Council that included Mayor John Giles and District 2 council member Julie Spilsbury.
The courtrooms occupy the second floor, while Adult Probation and other services are on the ground floor
The Justice and Superior court buildings will share a soaring, glassy new entrance lobby, but they will hear mostly different types of cases.
Justice Courts, like Mesa Municipal Courts, handle small claims and misdemeanor cases such as traffic tickets, DUIs and driving without a license. State law also mandates that eviction cases be heard by county justice courts.
Felonies go to the Maricopa Superior Court. Any court in Arizona can issue orders of protection aka restraining orders.
Whether Mesa and Gilbert residents cited within the city or town go through their municipal court or the SJC depends on which law enforcement agency issued the citation, Davis said.
A Mesa resident issued a traffic ticket by a Department of Public Safety officer would go through the justice court; Mesa Police citations are handled by Mesa City Court.
The consolidation means potentially a longer trip for court users and staff in Gilbert and Mesa because the only other justice court in the East Valley will be in Chandler.
But Davis said the benefits of the new facility would far outstrip the increased travel distance for some users.
He noted that in the leased courtrooms that are currently used, some in strip malls, staff have to improvise solutions to space challenges, like storing case files in a closet. In another court, defendants and other court users have to crowd into a tiny lobby, with some waiting outside for their hearings to begin.
“We’re able to handle cases much better in a building that’s built for court cases,” Davis said. “The staff from four courts that are moving in are so excited.”
Attorney and Arizona law blogger Paul Weich of Ahwatukee, a frequent visitor to the old Justice Court locations, was also there to see the new space and agreed that the SJC would be a big improvement for court users.
Officials also praised the co-location of the four court rooms with the Adult Probation offices and a Terros Health behavioral health clinic.
The SJC boasts specialized spaces like interview rooms that are absent from the old courts.
In remarks before public tours of the SJC began last week, Associate Presiding Superior Court Judge Pamela Gates said the new facility would help promote “community-based solutions” for getting people back on the right path.
Presiding Justice of the Peace Anna Huberman said that the new court center connected with several bus lines and offered secure parking, unlike her current court.
Several officials pointed out that modern technology would integrate more smoothly into the Southeast Justice Center than the previous courts, which is important as video conference hearings become increasingly common.
Davis pointed out that the default hearing type for eviction cases is a video conference, though parties involved have the option to show up in person if they choose.
“In the post-pandemic world … having state-of-the-art technology is a game changer,” Huberman said.
One of the building’s main designers, Joey Gamblin, a senior associate with Multistudio, watched in delight as dozens of tourgoers began making their way up the staircase to the courtrooms on the second floor – his first opportunity to see a real crowd using it.
Gamblin said he and his team understood that many people arriving to court would be experiencing a difficult situation, adding that he worked hard to create a space that would elevate their mood.
The staircase he said, “welcomes you up to the second floor,” and the way the sunlight plays on the walls changes with the time of day, giving a sense of time. The layout is simple and clear.
“It’s not a sad place to enter,” he said. “You’re not just sitting in an institutional box.”
Multistudio worked with the Judicial Branch Security Department throughout the design process.
Security Department Director Sean Gibbs said it is “very much a challenge” to integrate security features into a building design. Gibbs said his department would be making minor modifications in the lead up to the relation of the courts, like adding tinting to glass in some places to obscure security personnel.
But he said overall security is improved in the SJC. Judges can exit the bench more quickly if necessary and camera coverage is enhanced, among other features.
Gibbs wants judges and staff to feel secure, and “we want to make sure that we protect the public as they receive justice.”
