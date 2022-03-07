A tire maintenance contract originally slated to pass without discussion on the consent agenda provided unexpected drama at Mesa City Council’s Feb. 28 meeting.
At issue was whether to approve a three-year, $980,000 annual contract for tire maintenance on the city of Mesa’s vehicle fleet.
After discussion, the outcome of a vote appeared up in the air, with Mayor John Giles remarking, “It’s hard to know what the consensus here is.”
Council ended up approving the contract with a rare 5-2 split vote. Councilmen Kevin Thompson and Mark Freeman voted against the deal.
A Mesa Tribune report in November found “no” votes to be rare in the chamber, finding most council members voting “no” one or fewer times in almost a year’s span.
The small drama could be viewed as a sign of the pricing pressures and labor shortages affecting Mesa and other cities. Staff with the Fleet Services Department said it needed the new tire contract because the current service provider is struggling to deliver the level of staffing needed.
According to city documents, Mesa operates roughly 1,800 vehicles – including 80 garbage trucks, 350 police cars, 200 heavy duty trucks and 40 backhoes and loaders. In all, the city’s fleet uses over 50 different sizes of tires and spends almost $1 million on tire hardware each year.
Besides buying new tires, the city also pays a third-party vendor to take care of its tires, often in the middle of night when the vehicles are out of service – a hard time to find people to show up.
The cost of labor in the new contract is double what the city is currently paying, Fleet Services Superintendent Mike Lewis said, but he recommended approving the contract, saying that tire maintenance is critical and they are confident the winning bidder “is able to take care of our needs.”
Thompson was something of a lone champion for pulling the item from the consent agenda for discussion in the first place, but once the topic hit the floor, a robust deliberation ensued.
Lewis said keeping tires in good condition keeps the city’s vendor busy. The tire crews replace tires, do safety checks, measure tire thickness, check the air pressure weekly and mount and balance all the tires on all the wheels.
“On average, between flat repairs, road calls and tire replacements, they do about 40 to 50 tires per day,” he said.
Garbage trucks go through tires especially frequently: Lewis said three technicians are working on just the garbage trucks nightly. The vendor is also on 24-hour call for emergency repairs.
Thompson’s nagging feeling that $1 million a year was too much “for someone to kick tires and check tread” put the contract in the spotlight, but other issues came up during discussion.
A Fleet Services Department committee deemed Border Tire the only “responsive” bidder to its November RFP out of three total bids. Border Tire provides fleet services regionally with 10 locations in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
Two Mesa companies submitted lower bids, but Business Services Director Ed Quedens told the board the bids were incomplete, including only a price sheet without any other details on how they would meet the RFP requirements.
When that came to light, some council members wondered whether the city should do the RFP over again to give the local companies another chance to respond and possibly get a lower bid at the same time.
“I know some of these other (bids) were deemed non-responsive, however, were they ever educated on how to do the bidding process? Because they’re Mesa-based businesses and I value that,” Freeman said. “When you tell me that they didn’t quite fall in with all the procedural stuff that you’re requesting, maybe that’s a learning curve for them.”
That idea of sending the contract back for re-bid found some support among other council members.
“I’d like to err on the side of making sure the local small businesses have an opportunity to respond,” Giles said. “Maybe we can help nurture them and make them more sophisticated in how they respond.”
But city staff and other councilmembers resisted the idea of redoing the RFP to give the local companies a second shot. For city staff, the point of the RFP was to identify a company that could handle the volume of tire work the city needs, and they felt the winner of the November RFP had demonstrated that.
Councilman David Luna agreed.
Border Tire “followed the regulations – their ps and qs. If you can’t do that, you have a problem,” he said. “We’re all required to follow instructions to get what we need done.”
After discussion, Freeman, who expressed support for the contract in the prior week’s study session, changed his mind and joined Thompson in wanting to send the contract out for another bid.
“I think it’s time we go back to the drawing board,” he said.
In just the last minutes of discussion, Giles changed his support back to awarding Border Tire the contract.
“I’m going to explain my vote because I said just a moment ago that I was open to extending it,” Giles said, “but having heard some important information, which is that things aren’t working well right now (with tire service), I’m going to vote in favor of awarding this contract.” ν
