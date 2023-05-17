Two new public art installations at the Arizona State University Media and Immersive Experience (MIX) Center aim to educate teens and caregivers about online safety and protect children from harmful content, grooming and online exploitation.
Created by artists Tiesha Harrison, Diana Calderon and Martin Moreno, the works are part of the McCain Institute’s R.E.A.L. Friends Don’t campaign, a multitiered initiative that seeks to reach and protect those most at risk of exploitation.
“The McCain Institute is proud to be part of the ASU community and deeply values our Arizona-based partners who have worked with us on this meaningful endeavor,” said institute Executive Director Dr. Evelyn Farkas.
“Public art serves as a critical stimulus for the challenging, but necessary, conversations we need to have about the online safety of our children.”
The installations were designed at XICO, Inc. and I AM Undefined Art and were guided by young people at one•n•ten and the Boys & Girls Club – Grant Woods Mesa Branch. The artwork intends to provoke thought and foster dialogue among community members about safety in the digital world.
Diana Calderon and Martin Moreno of XICO collaborated on a digital mural with youth from one•n•ten, giving the kids and teens an opportunity to share their thoughts, opinions and ideas on what the mural should convey.
They began work on their mural in November and presented it at ASU MIX Center earlier this month.
“For years, XICO has conducted art workshops for one•n•ten, where we’ve seen first-hand the power of art as an outlet for expression,” said Donna Valdés, XICO’s executive director.
Located in the Phoenix arts district, Xico is a nearly 50-year-old art organization and gallery committed to advancing Latino and Indigenous artists.
“We are so proud to work with the McCain Institute and the other partners to combat human trafficking and its devastating impacts on vulnerable communities,” added Valdés.
Valdés said Moreno and Calderon “with support and input from one•n•ten youth participants, have produced a beautiful digital mural that exemplifies the power of art to inspire, transform and empower.”
“By involving the Arizona community in every step of the process, from design to production, we create space to have difficult conversations and take the first step towards changing the way we look at and respond to online exploitation,” said Kelsey Syms, manager of the Combatting Human Trafficking program at the McCain Institute.
“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Valley, we prioritize promoting the lifelong significance of making informed choices related to health and social concerns,” said Josh Stine, vice president of external affairs & business partnerships for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.
“The mission of R.E.A.L Friends Don’t, which seeks to raise awareness among teenagers about online exploitation, aligns with this focus and delivers a crucial message to our young members, particularly considering the growing prevalence of media and online exposure.”
“When Kelsey asked me to be a part of this project, I got chills. It was important to me to include youth voices in this piece by drawing and painting,” said Harrison, an I AM Undefined artist.
“A piece of art from every youth who participated is included, representing everything from safety first to raising the topic to voices of youth. It was the most rewarding experience.”
Recognizing that the demand for accurate, actionable information about online safety is high, the McCain Institute created R.E.A.L. Friends Don’t and employs an integrated suite of activities to reach those most at risk of exploitation, ranging from an online resource hub to billboards to influencer-driven social media campaigns, and most recently public art.
Information: realfriendsdont.org
