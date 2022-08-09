If you happen to be out late one night and see a small airplane being towed down the two-lane portion of dusty pavement bisecting the remaining farmland near the intersection of Pecos and Sossaman roads in Mesa, don’t be alarmed.
It’s just for an aviation class project on its way to the “Pathfinders,” students at the new American Leadership Academy high school at the recently barren intersection.
At 223,000 square feet of classrooms, warehouse size work labs, collaborative learning areas and labyrinthine hallways, the cavernous school has the room for a plane and a lot more.
“It’s amazing, right?” said Jim Kriznauski, assistant director of the campus, which is managed by Charter One, a management company that oversees other charter schools in Arizona as well.
“What’s really exciting about it to me,” Kriznauski said, “is that it helps kids understand the relevance of school.
“Within the same day, they’re going to be in an automotive shop, they’re going to be in an aviation area, and they are going to have to apply those skills,” he said.
Charter One touts this as the first building in the state where students
can get both their high school diploma and a technical certification in any one of these 10 fields, or “academies,” simultaneously. Other vocational-technical schools are separate programs and operate on their own.
The school has room for 2,400 students, though so far, 400 are enrolled in one of the 10 academic tracts that are offered.
From aviation and automotive technologies to cosmetology and health services and pretty much every vocational occupation in between, these are the fields in which Arizona has projected the highest job growth in the next decade, Kriznauski said.
“223,000 square feet of opportunity is what it is,” said Principal Jeremy Klomp. “We took 10 of the top 15 and said ‘let’s build a program around those that will give kids opportunities.’”
He noted that in addition to the $8,500 per student that the school will get from the state, “between six and 10” individuals on behalf of local companies have donated more – a lot more.
“It’s a $60-million building, which is kind of a statement that it can be successful even though it’s never been done,” Klomp said. “It’s a pretty big venture. Every industry we’ve got is crying for people.”
Charter One CEO Bill Guttery said the $60 million came from private investors representing corporations who see the need for this type of education and campus.
“We need to capture this talent while they are young. These upcoming technicians,” said Susan Morris, human resources director for the company that owns a handful of Valley auto dealerships, including Porsche, Audio, Volvo and Subaru.
They have donated industry standard tools on which students can become certified and employment ready jobs right out of high school.
“Everyone needs a mechanic,” Klomp said. “Everyone is going to continue to need a mechanic forever.”
Added Morris: “We have opportunities where they can come in at entry level, which opens the door for career advancement. If they are interested, and they are engaged and they are performing well, they will excel within the industry.”
The automotive industry is just one area that is in desperate need of qualified employees, said Klomp.
“There’s pilot shortages all over the place,” he explained.
Within towing distance of the airport, Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus and a burgeoning business corridor, the ALA campus is strategically close to potential employers for its graduates.
There are cardboard yard signs near aircraft and maintenance hangars at the airport advertising open job positions.
“If you own an aircraft or do any kind of maintenance, there is a six-month wait to get your annual inspection on your aircraft because of the shortage of aircraft technicians,” Klomp said.
“So, kids will graduate with their aircraft mechanics license and go right into a $40/hour job, as an 18-year-old high school graduate. Not bad right? Translates to about 75-80 thousand a year.”
Students can also complete the ground school necessary to acquire a private pilot’s license as well as becoming an FAA certified drone pilot, Klomp said.
In addition to the aircraft and automotive programs, the school’s other programs are drawing a lot of attention, too – like the cosmetician and aesthetician program.
“It’s our top program as far as enrollment,” said ALA assistant principal Tim Slade. “I think one of the reasons is that once they’re certified, ‘if I want to go on to college and do something else, I can cut hair at the same time. I am using it as a pathway while I go to school.’ That’s just smart.”
Cosmetology commandeers an entire swath of the first floor.
With 22 highly polished salon stations, replete with hair washing sinks, lots of mirrors, state of the art décor, and chairs for manicures and pedicures, students will take 300 hours of course work, then be allowed onto the “floor” to work in a salon that will be open to the public so students can accrue the 1,500 hours the state requires for certification.
This would seem to be a particularly good school for students with special educational needs, according to Exceptional Student Services teachers. “Generally speaking, they are the most disadvantaged,” said ESS teacher Brittani Ivory.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to have something going into the world with something already under their belt. Statistically speaking, they are the ones who are technically destined to be the ones who do the worst or be forgotten. Most at risk,” Ivory said.”
A lot of what is happening at this ALA campus, Guttery said, is being promoted by Charter One as a way to change the narrative that attending a vocational tech school has historically implied.
“A lot of vo-tech schools are considered last chance schools or a school where you go if you just can’t make it in college. We wanted to blow that up,” Guttery said. “That’s not what we are.
“We are a highly professional school that allows students to do what they really want to do. It serves the community because the community needs trades, bad. There is no expense to it. There is no debt. That’s where you’re really going to start someone out on the right foot,” he said.
The students seem excited to get a head start.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said 16-year old Dallin Wakefield, an incoming junior who plans to enter both the construction management and culinary programs.
“This school really gives those who graduate a leg up and gives them and lets them into that field and actually work part-time or full-time and earn a salary,” he said.
Added Klomp, “We are changing the paradigm that used to say college or career to a college and career ready. Our kids will be walking out, ready to go.”
